ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fred Britain

bizjournals
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred joined GLMV in July of 2016 as a Project Architect and was...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Fred Kipperman

Principal, Risk Management at EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants. Fred Kipperman has joined the firm as Principal as part of its Risk Management team. In his new position with EPIC, Kipperman will help EPIC clients optimize their risk management and insurance outcomes. Reporting to Marc Kunney, President, Risk Management, he will work from the firm’s Los Angeles office. Kipperman joins EPIC from Archipelago, a commercial property data analytics company optimizing risk transfer and retention analyses and strategies.
BUSINESS
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland gained 14,900 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in October

BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released Maryland jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, the state gained 14,900 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.7% in October. This marks the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. October was the strongest month of jobs growth this … Continue reading "Maryland gained 14,900 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in October" The post Maryland gained 14,900 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in October appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
bizjournals

These entrepreneurs want to diversify the wine world one can at a time

Canned wine company Maker, which announced yesterday that it raised $2.3 million from prominent investors, plans to triple production and expand the venture nationwide. The round included funding from Pear VC, The Chainsmokers, Mariam Naficy and former C-suite executives of Glossier, Henry Davis and Bryan Mahoney, among others. Canned spirits...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Architect#Project Manager#Health Care#Glmv
bizjournals

Is 'The Plant' withering?

The Business Journal is looking for the most influential women in the Silicon Valley to honor in our prestigious special publication and event. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
AGRICULTURE
bizjournals

VillageMD expands after getting big Walgreens investment

VillageMD said it's expanding into southeast Michigan as the Huron Valley Physicians Association (HVPA) said it will join the organization in early December. Chicago-based VillageMD said nearly 400 providers participate with HVPA, including primary care physicians and specialists. The independent providers will continue to offer their healthcare services in Jackson, Livingston, Lenawee, Washtenaw and Western Wayne counties.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

JCF Living invests $50 million to build new homes in Lebanon

JCF Living, a Spring Hill-based developer, has announced plans to invest $50 million to build 219 new homes in Lebanon. With several big jobs announcements in the area, including 1,400 positions with medical device company Thermo Fisher and 300 with outdoor equipment supplier REI, as well as housing shortages across Middle Tennessee, developers are looking for ways to add new homes as the area's population grows.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

Alexandria goes backward in its count of single-family units

Also, the city's top employers, top property taxpayers — and it appears people are smoking less. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Clarios investing $3B in next decade to boost advanced-battery manufacturing for EVs, other vehicles

While a possible initial public offering for Glendale-based automotive battery supplier Clarios International Inc. remains shelved, the company is accelerating capital expenditures to $250 million to $300 million per year largely to expand manufacturing batteries with advanced technologies crucial to the functioning of hybrid and all-electric vehicles. © 2021 American...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Exploring Wisconsin-Luxembourg business and startup connections: MBJ Podcast #135

Honorary consul of Luxembourg for Wisconsin Mike Ansay joined the Milwaukee Business Journal podcast to discuss how and why Luxembourg and Wisconsin are forming economic connections. Milwaukee Business Journal editor-in-chief Mark Kass also joins in to share why this is the final episode of the podcast and to reflect on the last two years of the show.
POLITICS
bizjournals

Marriott agrees to better disclose resort fees across the U.S.

Bethesda's Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has agreed to better disclose resort fees throughout the U.S. as part of a settlement deal with the Pennsylvania attorney general's office. The hotel giant has been accused of deceptive pricing tactics and violating consumer-protection laws because the company doesn't disclose resort fees upfront...
POLITICS
bizjournals

Viewpoint: Emerging Leaders PDX on fostering inclusion through mentorship

The nonprofit pairs companies with interns. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ADVOCACY
bizjournals

Report: Nashville home prices reach record high

The average cost of a home in Nashville has reached a record high according to a RE/MAX study of 51 metro markets across the country. The international real estate company found that Music City’s median home price is $405,000, the first time the cost has broken $400,000 since the company started tracking Nashville in 2009.
REAL ESTATE
bizjournals

CalPERS sets target for stocks below 50% for the first time in decades

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System plans to reduce its investment in stocks to less than half of its investment mix, the first time in decades the pension fund for state workers has set a target for stocks so low. The fund, which has assets of $495 billion, will make...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy