Fred Britain

Principal, Risk Management at EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants. Fred Kipperman has joined the firm as Principal as part of its Risk Management team. In his new position with EPIC, Kipperman will help EPIC clients optimize their risk management and insurance outcomes. Reporting to Marc Kunney, President, Risk Management, he will work from the firm’s Los Angeles office. Kipperman joins EPIC from Archipelago, a commercial property data analytics company optimizing risk transfer and retention analyses and strategies.
Comments / 0