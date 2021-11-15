People On The Move

One of PacifiCorp’s top regulatory executives has left the company to become an energy manager at Meta, the Facebook company. Etta Lockey had spent 10 years at Portland-based PacifiCorp, the Berkshire-Hathaway-owned six-state electric utility that operates Pacific Power in Oregon. She was vice president of regulation, customer and community solutions the past four years.
A California-based boot maker is moving its headquarters to Fort Worth. After about two decades in San Diego, Old Gringo Boots will be relocating to 2322 N. Main St. The company was founded in 2000 and designs, manufactures and sells leather boots. “Old Gringo is very happy to say that...
Ecolab Inc. on Friday said that Dan Schmechel, its chief financial officer for the past decade, will step down at year-end. Scott Kirkland, currently the company's corporate controller, is being promoted into the CFO position. Schmechel has been CFO at the St. Paul manufacturer since 2012 and helped steer the...
A skincare company that won first place at Black Girl Ventures’ Philadelphia pitch competition is now preparing to grow its product line. Base Butter took home $10,000 from the pitch competition, which ended Nov. 5, and an additional $3,000 from the competition’s crowdfunding campaign. The Philadelphia startup created an aloe...
The Amazon competitor, which specializes in home goods and furniture, plans to begin hiring immediately and employees will start remotely. In this exciting series, the Puget Sound Business Journal will bring together exceptional women leaders in a variety of industries. Call for 2022 Event Speakers. Each year the Puget Sound...
A house is the most expensive purchase most people will make in their lifetime. For years, the typical rule of thumb has been that you need to save up to 20% of the purchase price for a down payment. But, soaring home prices and historically low mortgage rates are changing the rules for many potential buyers. “Many, especially first-time homebuyers, may find it difficult to afford a sizable down payment,” according to Jeff Arevalo, a financial counselor with Greenpath Financial Wellness, a national non-profit credit counseling agency.
CCC Intelligent Solutions has brought AI to the insurance industry in an interesting way. The company has gained immense market share. It might be too late to get in on the growth of this company. Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have become increasingly popular in 2021, spurred by companies like Lemonade...
The company plans to build a facility of at least 200,000 square feet, with an expected $50 million capital investment, near East Hope Drive and North Bell Boulevard. It has been approved for a slew of incentives, including property tax rebates. In order to qualify for all of them, Shop LC will need to create 1,000 jobs over 10 years, with a total payroll of $75.7 million, an average salary of more than $70,000, according to city documents.
A commissary is replacing restaurant-specific prep cooks for one local restaurant group. Counter service and QR-code-ordering may become standard at another. And hotels and eateries see no end to staffing shortages on the horizon. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our...
The company primarily services the southeast and Caribbean. Now's your chance to recognize the top businesswomen in Central Florida. Nomination deadline: Nov. 18. Honorees will be recognized at a Feb. 17, 2022, event.
Bethesda's Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) has agreed to better disclose resort fees throughout the U.S. as part of a settlement deal with the Pennsylvania attorney general's office. The hotel giant has been accused of deceptive pricing tactics and violating consumer-protection laws because the company doesn't disclose resort fees upfront...
This week, Triad Business Journal features the region's largest foundations, ranked by total assets. Information was obtained from the Foundation Center, ProPublica, Guidestar and foundation websites. Foundations are ranked by total assets in the most recently available fiscal year. Here are the top five:. The Winston-Salem Foundation. Kate B. Reynolds...
Comments / 0