Mckinney, TX

Red Zeppelin record store in McKinney to expand with more retail space, music venue

By Miranda Jaimes
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Woman-owned music shop Red Zeppelin Records has plans to expand its store and offer more to its customers. Owner Katie Scott recently took over the space next door...

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas Pho House Deli & Cafe in Frisco to serve both classic and new variations of soup dish

Texas Pho House Deli & Cafe plans to open by January at 9144 Prestmont Place, Ste. 200 Frisco. The bistro and cafe-style restaurant will offer banh mi sandwiches and traditional pho soup, as well as variations that include oxtail and short rib. Drinks such as boba tea, smoothies and Vietnamese coffee will also be served at the restaurant. No phone number or website are available yet for Texas Pho House Deli & Cafe.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New York Pizza & Pints is now open in Flower Mound

New York Pizza & Pints opened Nov. 17 at its newest location at 2717 Cross Timbers Road, Ste. 410, Flower Mound. The pizza restaurant specializes in New York-style crust and Sicilian marinara sauce, and it is known for its giant 24-inch pizzas called Piezillas. It offers variety of craft beers and growlers to-go. The restaurant also has locations in Carrollton, Frisco, McKinney, Addison and Allen. 214-222-5741. www.nypizzaandpints.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lucky's Hot Chicken to open Richardson location on East Belt Line Road

Lucky’s Hot Chicken will open at 1545 E. Belt Line Road, Richardson. The restaurant’s menu includes chicken tenders at five different spice levels; the Big Lou Sandwich; and sides such as coleslaw, shake fries, and macaroni and cheese. The Richardson location will fill the building that was previously occupied by Quiznos across from the Richardson Square Mall. An opening date has not been announced. 214-443-7927 (east Dallas location). www.luckyshotchicken.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Diva Threading Salon opens second location at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco

Diva Threading Salon opened a second location in Stonebriar Centre in September at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The salon offers eyebrow threading and tinting, eyelash extensions, full body waxing, facials, henna tattoos and more. Customers may call for an appointment, and walk-ins are also welcome. Diva Threading Salon’s new location is on the second level between Nordstrom and Loft. It also operates as a kiosk on the first floor of the mall near Aldo and Miss A. 903-617-7080.
FRISCO, TX
Mckinney, TX
Business
Local
Texas Business
City
Mckinney, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Third Monday Trade Days to close after December market in McKinney; Las Palapas officially open for full dine-in services in Keller and more DFW news

Catch up on the latest business news from Dallas-Fort Worth. Third Monday Trade Days, located at 4550 W. University Drive, McKinney, is set to permanently close following its final operating weekend Dec. 17-19. Rosita's Tex-Mex & Cantina is closed at 7151 Preston Road, Ste. 451D, Frisco. The San Antonio-based Mexican...
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Women's boutique Ascot & Hart offering expanded retail area in new Richardson location

Women’s clothing and accessories boutique Ascot & Hart relocated in August to 1002 N. Central Expressway, Ste. 351, Richardson. The 4,500-square-foot space allows the business to offer customers an expanded retail store in addition to housing the company’s offices and online distribution processes. Ascot & Hart was formerly located at 526 N. Interurban St., Ste. A, Richardson. The store offers a curated mix of new and vintage clothing and accessories as well as home and beauty products. Ascot & Hart was founded by Jennifer Coleman and Laura Wiertzema in 2012. Coleman and Wiertzema also founded the Instagram accounts Target Does It Again and Costco Does It Again, both of which have more than 1 million followers. www.ascotandhart.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Starbucks to open 2 new locations in McKinney

A new Starbucks is opening at 3651 Virginia Parkway, McKinney, next spring. A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed this location will feature a drive-thru and a patio. Another Starbucks is also planned for the corner of US 380 and Hardin Boulevard in McKinney at 1751 N. Hardin Blvd. This cafe is slated to open in summer 2022 and will also feature a drive-thru and patio, the spokesperson said.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Turning Pointe Dance Studio in Flower Mound fueled by growth

As a 10-year-old with one year of dance lessons behind her, Amy Houston decided that when she grew up, she wanted to own her own dance studio. Houston went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in theatre and dance, with a concentration in business in 2001 from the University of Texas at Austin. In May 2005, she opened Turning Pointe Dance Studio in Bartonville Town Center.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Twisted Root Burger Co. sets opening date for new Plano location

Twisted Root Burger Co. plans to open a new location Nov. 22 at 1212 14th St., Plano. The chain from Local Favorite Restaurants specializes in customizable burgers that feature half-pound beef patties with toppings made in house. Chief Restaurant Operator Steve Chambers said the brand regularly offers specialty burgers made with meats such as elk or buffalo throughout the year.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Four Seasons to open Texas' first stand-alone residential property off Lake Austin; Slim Chickens opens in Pearland and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Nov. 18. Note: The following stories were published Nov. 15-17. Central Texas. Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and its partners announced plans Nov. 15 to build a 179-unit residential property located...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Romeo’s Pizza approaches opening date in McKinney

Romeo’s Pizza is readying to open in McKinney. The national pizza chain will open this location at 3755 S. Lake Forest Drive, Ste. 100, in mid-November, with a tentative opening date of Nov. 18. Romeo's Pizza offers handcrafted pies using fresh ingredients. Popular menu items include the Romeo’s Deluxe and the Barber Shop specialty pizzas. It also offers subs and wings. 469-793-6777. www.romeospizza.com.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Women of Strength Gym coming to Northeast Fort Worth in early January

Women of Strength Gym is coming soon to 11477 Woodland Springs Drive, Ste. 130, Fort Worth. The gym plans to hold a grand opening on Jan. 8, according to a spokesperson for Women of Strength. The gym is owned by women and provides services for women, according to a Facebook post. Women of Strength Gym is a faith-based gym that offers training, nutrition coaching, supplements and competition preparation. [email protected] www.facebook.com/womenofstrengthgym/?ref=page_internal.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: McKinney's Third Monday Trade Days to close after December market; headway made on Plano commercial projects and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Nov. 15. Note: The following stories were published Nov. 11-12. Dallas-Fort Worth. Third Monday Trade Days, located at 4550 W. University Drive, McKinney, is set to permanently close following its final...
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Inspiration Co. relocates inside Frisco's Stonebriar Centre mall

The Inspiration Co., a jewelry store, relocated inside of Stonebriar Centre mall at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The store was previously on the second floor near the food court. As of September, it is on the first floor near Bath & Body Works. The Inspiration Co. sells jewelry with Bible verses and other uplifting phrases in both English and Spanish. 954-908-0312. www.inspirationco.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Legoland Grapevine debuts new Minifigure Factory retail concept

Legoland Discovery Center inside Grapevine Mills is home to a new retail store, the Lego Minifigure Factory, which opened Nov. 12. This new concept allows guests to create their own customizable Lego Minifigure. The Dallas-Fort Worth Center in Grapevine Mills, located at 3000 Grapevine Mills Parkway, is the first in the world to feature this new format, according to a press release.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Stonebriar Centre mall in Frisco welcomes seasonal ornament cart

Polar X opened on Nov. 4 in Stonebriar Centre at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The cart sells an assortment of Christmas tree ornaments, including customizable ones for special occasions like weddings or baby’s firsts. Customers can also buy stockings at the cart, located between Pandora and Forever 21. The company website has additional products like table toppers, gift bags and aprons. Polar X will be at the mall through January. https://polarxornaments.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dream of Art opens seasonal cart in Frisco's Stonebriar Centre

Dream of Art, a metal art store, opened in November in Stonebriar Centre at 2601 Preston Road, Frisco. The cart sells a variety of holiday-themed and other decorative wall art ranging from geometric shapes to pop culture fixtures. Dream of Art also sells dog art that can be customized with pet names. Each piece of metal is handmade in Turkey and sandblasted with weatherproofing materials to prolong the life of the art. The cart will be on the first floor of the mall near Sephora through January. https://doaart.com.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
