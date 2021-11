The San Francisco Planning Commission advanced two heavily modified proposals to upzone single family lots in San Francisco on Thursday. District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman introduced the original housing proposals earlier this year to overhaul restrictive zoning in the city. The first, announced in May, proposed allowing the construction of up to four units — not including accessory dwelling units, or ADUs — on corner lots in residential (RH) zoning districts. Mandelman followed that ordinance up with another in July that aimed to expand the first by allowing up to four units on all lots in these districts.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO