Chris Kliewer

 5 days ago

Director of Operations | Zoo Division Lead at GLMV Architecture Inc.

Biz Times

Chris Habjan

Wintrust Commercial Banking at Town Bank, N.A. is pleased to welcome Chris Habjan as vice president, commercial banking. With more than 10 years of experience, Habjan will focus on relationship management and business development on middle market companies throughout Wisconsin. “Chris comes highly recommended and has demonstrated an ability to build strong relationships with clients and prospective clients,” said Town Bank, N.A. president and CEO Jay Mack. “We look forward to utilizing his client management experience in Wisconsin.” Chris received his MBA at Northern Illinois University as well as his B.S. in Finance.
Chris Fortner, PLA, ASLA

Principal, Director of Landscape Architecture at Niles Bolton Associates Inc. Niles Bolton Associates is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Fortner to Principal. Charged with the initial land planning of a project to the final landscape architecture, Chris organizes a client’s vision into a physical plan and an overall design concept. His work focuses on large-scale university housing developments, market-rate multifamily, mixed-use, and student housing projects. He is registered in 18 states and is a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects.
Chris Choate

RVP of Sales Midwest/Mountain West at Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) Chris Choate joins Integrated Prescription Management (IPM) with close to 20 years of experience in financial, healthcare and long-term pharmacy sales. In this role, he oversees business development in the Midwest/Mountain West.
Alexandria goes backward in its count of single-family units

Also, the city's top employers, top property taxpayers — and it appears people are smoking less.
Base Butter expanding product line after winning Black Girl Ventures competition

A skincare company that won first place at Black Girl Ventures’ Philadelphia pitch competition is now preparing to grow its product line. Base Butter took home $10,000 from the pitch competition, which ended Nov. 5, and an additional $3,000 from the competition’s crowdfunding campaign. The Philadelphia startup created an aloe...
Denver restaurants face permanent service changes because of labor crisis

A commissary is replacing restaurant-specific prep cooks for one local restaurant group. Counter service and QR-code-ordering may become standard at another. And hotels and eateries see no end to staffing shortages on the horizon. 2022 Small Business Awards (Nominations close February 14, 2022) Small businesses are the foundation of our...
VillageMD expands after getting big Walgreens investment

VillageMD said it's expanding into southeast Michigan as the Huron Valley Physicians Association (HVPA) said it will join the organization in early December. Chicago-based VillageMD said nearly 400 providers participate with HVPA, including primary care physicians and specialists. The independent providers will continue to offer their healthcare services in Jackson, Livingston, Lenawee, Washtenaw and Western Wayne counties.
Chris Gebhardt joins Synoptek as CISO

Chris Gebhardt has been named Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Synoptek, an information technology (IT) management firm. As a veteran technology and cybersecurity expert, Gebhardt will help in strengthening internal corporate cybersecurity, governance and risk for Synoptek while building relationships with internal teams to create a safe and secure virtual environment.
Kansas will require employers, individuals and health insurance companies pay some costs associated with COVID-19 testing

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the statement, KDHE will start phasing out free screening tests for people who aren’t showing COVID-19 symptoms or haven’t potentially been exposed. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also said that it expects the policy to begin in March 2022. KDHE initially allocated $141...
California-based boot company is moving to Fort Worth

A California-based boot maker is moving its headquarters to Fort Worth. After about two decades in San Diego, Old Gringo Boots will be relocating to 2322 N. Main St. The company was founded in 2000 and designs, manufactures and sells leather boots. “Old Gringo is very happy to say that...
Using a Loan to Fund a Down Payment Is Risky. Explore These Options Instead

A house is the most expensive purchase most people will make in their lifetime. For years, the typical rule of thumb has been that you need to save up to 20% of the purchase price for a down payment. But, soaring home prices and historically low mortgage rates are changing the rules for many potential buyers. “Many, especially first-time homebuyers, may find it difficult to afford a sizable down payment,” according to Jeff Arevalo, a financial counselor with Greenpath Financial Wellness, a national non-profit credit counseling agency.
1 Strong AI-Based Insurance Stock That Isn't Lemonade

CCC Intelligent Solutions has brought AI to the insurance industry in an interesting way. The company has gained immense market share. It might be too late to get in on the growth of this company. Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks have become increasingly popular in 2021, spurred by companies like Lemonade...
Exploring Wisconsin-Luxembourg business and startup connections: MBJ Podcast #135

Honorary consul of Luxembourg for Wisconsin Mike Ansay joined the Milwaukee Business Journal podcast to discuss how and why Luxembourg and Wisconsin are forming economic connections. Milwaukee Business Journal editor-in-chief Mark Kass also joins in to share why this is the final episode of the podcast and to reflect on the last two years of the show.
Shopping network Shop LC to move HQ to Cedar Park, may become city's largest employer

The company plans to build a facility of at least 200,000 square feet, with an expected $50 million capital investment, near East Hope Drive and North Bell Boulevard. It has been approved for a slew of incentives, including property tax rebates. In order to qualify for all of them, Shop LC will need to create 1,000 jobs over 10 years, with a total payroll of $75.7 million, an average salary of more than $70,000, according to city documents.
