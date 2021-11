The latest weekly data for boxed video game sales in the UK is in (via GamesIndustry), and there’s been some interesting activity in the charts, thanks to a number of new releases for major games. The biggest new release, of course, was Forza Horizon 5, which debuted in fourth place. While its boxed launch sales are down 80% from what Forza Horizon 4 managed, it’s worth remembering that the game is available via Xbox Game Pass as well, while these charts don’t account for digital sales either. Microsoft has confirmed that Forza Horizon 5, which has already surpassed 8 million players, is the biggest launch ever for an Xbox Game Studios title.

