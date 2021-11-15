ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dead Milkmen recording new album

Cover picture for the articleThis weekend, The Dead Milkmen singer Rodney Anonymous posted pictures from the studio. He stated...

247wallst.com

The Most Popular Country Music Albums of All Time

Country music is rooted in a variety of musical traditions, including American and British folk, jazz, blues and rhythm and blues, cowboy song, Appalachian string bands, and Southern church music. It began to coalesce out of these influences and become its own thing early in the 20th century, and by the 1920s it had become a viable commercial genre of its own.
MUSIC
Reuters

S.O.S.!: ABBA's Bjorn says new album may be last recording

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish supergroup ABBA released their first studio album in 40 years on Friday, but fans hoping for more music in the future will be disappointed to hear this might be the last new venture by one the biggest-selling bands of all time. “I think the other three...
MUSIC
MetalSucks

Amorphis Announce New Album Halo

Rock and metal music have always been a haven for those who have bigger stories to tell; who have grander emotions to convey. For more than thirty years, Finnish figureheads Amorphis have done their best to carve their very own niche in heartfelt yet aggressive, melancholic yet soothing tunes. On Halo, their staggering fourteenth studio effort, the Finns underline their trailblazing status as one of the most original, culturally relevant, and rewarding acts ever to emerge from the land of the thousand lakes.
ROCK MUSIC
Volume One

‘Metal Pandemic Shock Therapy’ – That’s This New Album From Dead Soul Symphony

“Get ready for some metal pandemic shock therapy, dude,” says drummer Andy Mulheron upon dropping off a copy of Dead Soul Symphony’s debut EP, Mind Plague, outside of my house. It’s after work on an unseasonably warm and sunny late September afternoon, and Mulheron’s wearing a button-up shirt and jeans. Sure, I think, a tad incredulous. Yet his clothing belies the mischievous glint in his eyes as he grins and hops back in his truck. I head inside, pop the disc in my player, and 20 minutes later, I emerge a gibbering convert.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Paste Magazine

10 New Albums to Stream Today

2021 is already on the wane, but there are miles (read: many must-hear albums) to go before it sleeps (read: ends). November’s first and fullest New Music Friday features many of our most-anticipated releases of the month, including the long-awaited sophomore album from Lindsey Jordan’s Snail Mail, Los Angeles singer/songwriter Hana Vu’s impressive debut, and the follow-up to Nation of Language’s acclaimed Introduction, Presence. Find your complete weekend listening list below.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: The Record Company – Play Loud

There’s no better feeling than grabbing the moment and taking advantage of it, and for Los Angeles-based rock group The Record Company, it is something that the trio has done effectively. Over their decade-long career, the band has accomplished a lot, including the release of two successful albums (Give It Back to You in 2016 and All of This Life in 2018), opening for acts like John Mayer, B.B. King and Social Distortion, and even receiving a Grammy nomination in 2017. Now, the group is back with their third full-length album, Play Loud, an eclectic piece that finds themselves drawing inspiration from other genres like soul, funk and pop while still maintaining their scruffy, blues origin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Your EDM

Conrank Breaches His Own Simulation With New Album Out Now On Circus Records

Two years ago, Conrank’s album What’s a FKNG Conrank just narrowly missed inclusion in our Top Albums of 2019 list, only due to serious competition that year. Now, he returns with his next evolution, This Simulation’s Breached. More than a collection of songs, this is a manifesto. Two years ago,...
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Dashboard Confessional announces new album

All The Truth That I Can Tell is their first in four years. Dashboard Confessional has set All The Truth That I Can Tell for release on February 25th via Hidden Note Records/AWAL. The project is the band’s first in four years and features the new single, “Here’s To Moving On,” available now digitally.
MUSIC
theconcordian.org

Album review: The Shackletons give an amazing debut record

Pure anticipation and excitement led up to this release. In 2019 I found a simple five-track EP in the CD section of the Chaska Goodwill. At the time I had no idea what pure gold I had picked up. The humble record I saved from the shelves was The Shackletons’ first lengthy release titled “The Horizon Lines EP.” Two years later, we have been graced with a full length, thirty-one-minute, twenty-one-second bottle of lightning.
ROCK MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Longshot & Lazerbeak Releases New Album

Longshot and Lazerbeak have teamed up once again to bring us all a little bit closer with their sophomore collaborative album Spread Love. The follow-up to 2018’s Parades finds the duo more polished and focused with their sound and message. Spread Love is a little bit pop mixed in with boom bap, and flavored with a soul sound not commonly found in today’s music. Longshot & Lazerbeak’s chemistry is palpable throughout the album and is only getting better with each release.
MUSIC
Soompi

TWICE Breaks Personal Record For Stock Pre-Orders With Upcoming Studio Album

TWICE’s upcoming album has set a new personal record for the group!. According to JYP Entertainment on November 10, TWICE’s third studio album “Formula Of Love: O+T=<3” surpassed 630,000 stock pre-orders as of November 8. The number of stock pre-orders is the amount of album stock that is produced prior...
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

MYLES KENNEDY Says Most Of New SLASH + CONSPIRATORS Album Was Recorded In Just Five Days

Myles Kennedy spoke to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station about the writing and recording process of the new SLASH FEATURING MYLES KENNEDY AND THE CONSPIRATORS album, "4", which will be released on February 11, 2022, via Gibson Records in partnership with BMG. "4" is Slash's fifth solo album and fourth overall with his band featuring Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals).
MUSIC
Billboard

Grateful Dead Scores Highest Charting Album Since 1987 on Billboard 200

Grateful Dead scores its highest charting album since 1987 on the Billboard 200 – and its biggest sales week for an album in over 25 years – as the group’s latest archival live album arrives on Billboard’s charts. Highest Charting Album Since 1987 on Billboard 200: Grateful Dead’s new Dave’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

CLUTCH Completes Recording New Album, Announces 'Live From The Doom Saloon Vol. 4' Livestream

Maryland rockers CLUTCH have announced the fourth installment of their live stream series, "Live From The Doom Saloon". Set to take place on Friday, November 26 at 5 p.m. PST/8 p.m. EST live from the band's rehearsal space, "Live From The Doom Saloon Vol. 4" will feature a special set list of old songs, deep cuts, some classics and something brand new. Ticket holders will be able to re-watch the show on demand until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 28.
ROCK MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Empath Announce New Album, Visitor

Empath, the Philadelphia noise punks whom we’ve previously crowned as helping to redefine guitar music, have announced their sophomore album Visitor, out Feb. 11, 2022, via Fat Possum. Inspired by the scores of horror classics such as Nosferatu and The Wicker Man, Visitor’s production was handled by Jake Portrait of Unknown Mortal Orchestra.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Joe Bonamassa shatters own Billboard record with 25th No 1 album

For the 25th time in his career, 2x Grammy nominee Joe Bonamassa sits atop Billboard’s Blues Album Chart, still holding the record for more No. 1 albums than any other musician on that chart. His highly acclaimed new studio album Time Clocks, issued via his own J&R Adventures, also charted on several other Billboard charts including Independent Albums, Internet Albums, Digital Albums and Rock Album charts. Another huge accolade is debuting at No. 7 on the Top Current Album Sales chart, in the company of Ed Sheeran, The Grateful Dead, Megan Thee Stallion and The Beatles. The album has also been a huge success in Europe which sees the album charting the top 20 in Germany, Netherlands and multiple charts in the UK.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Drug Church announce new album

Drug Church have announced a new album titled Hygiene, the album will be out on March 11th, 2022 through Pure Noise Records. The band also released the first single from the album, "Million Miles of Fun" and "Detective Lieutenant", see below. The band will be out on tour with Citizen this fall and winter.
MUSIC
soundtrack.net

Milan Records Announces 'The Wheel of Time: The First Turn' Album

Milan Records today releases The Wheel of Time: The First Turn, an album of principal themes composed by Lorne Balfe for the upcoming Amazon Original Series. Available everywhere now, The Wheel of Time: The First Turn (Amazon Original Series Soundtrack) is a largely conceptual album that includes key themes written by Balfe for the characters, settings and ideas central to The Wheel of Time universe. The 14-track collection provides a foundation for the fantasy series' rich soundscape, with much of Balfe's final score cues developing as variations of these initial themes. The Wheel of Time: The First Turn album will be followed by three additional soundtrack albums to be released as separate volumes alongside the show's first season, with the Volume 1 album set for release on Friday, November 19 in tandem with the show's debut on Prime Video that same day in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
ROCK MUSIC

