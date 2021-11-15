Dead Milkmen recording new album

There’s no better feeling than grabbing the moment and taking advantage of it, and for Los Angeles-based rock group The Record Company, it is something that the trio has done effectively. Over their decade-long career, the band has accomplished a lot, including the release of two successful albums (Give It Back to You in 2016 and All of This Life in 2018), opening for acts like John Mayer, B.B. King and Social Distortion, and even receiving a Grammy nomination in 2017. Now, the group is back with their third full-length album, Play Loud, an eclectic piece that finds themselves drawing inspiration from other genres like soul, funk and pop while still maintaining their scruffy, blues origin.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO