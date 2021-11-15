ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dead Best to release LP, share song

Punknews.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDead Best, the band made up of Adam Goren of Atom and His Package and Brian Sokol of Am/Fm and Franklin, have announced...

www.punknews.org

thesource.com

Big Sean Covers Himself in More than 65,000 Bees for Music Video

Big Sean is creating buzz around his upcoming single- literally! The artist covered himself in over 65,000 live bees for his music video for his single ‘What A Life.’. On October 23, Big Sean posted a picture of him covered with bees on Instagram with the following caption: WHAT A LIFE OUT NOW! Video out now!!! In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 🐝’s on me. this not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me… love to the 🐝 hive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some damn effects or some s*** 😂 WHAT A LIFE VIDEO TOMORROW @ noon! Song out now!!! (Link in bio)
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Scorpions Release Hard-Hitting New Song, ‘Peacemaker’

German hard rockers the Scorpions have been together for more than 50 years, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down, as the band just released a new single. The track, called “Peacemaker,” will arrive on Scorpions’ upcoming 19th album, Rock Believer, which drops Feb. 25. Listen to the new song below.
MUSIC
#Atom And His Package#Am Fm#Don Giovanni Records#American
Punknews.org

Take Today release new song with Brittany Luna

Take Today have released a new song. The song is called "Skydiving" and features backing vocals from Brittany Luna of Catbite. The song appears to be a standalone single and is available digitally. Take Today released their EP Communiques, Volume Two earlier this year. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
107.3 KFFM

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
365thingsaustin.com

Jelly Ellington LP Release Show

Jonathan “Jelly” Ellington is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter who has made a big mark on Austin. He was voted Top 10 “Best Guitarist” in 2018 and 2019 Austin Chronicle Austin Music Awards. Now he is releasing his sophomore full-length album called Not All Who Wander Are Lost. Come rock...
AUSTIN, TX
nextmosh.com

Slipknot release new song, “The Chapeltown Rag”

GRAMMY Award-winning Iowan icons Slipknot have returned today with “The Chapeltown Rag” – their first new music in two years. “The Chapeltown Rag” is available now on all streaming platforms [embedded below] and will be performed live for the first time ever tonight at SLIPKNOT’s KNOTFEST LOS ANGELES. The event will be livestreamed as it happens, giving fans access to both the studio version and Slipknot’s live performance of “The Chapeltown Rag” within only hours [single artwork / livestream details below].
MUSIC
fangirlish.com

Mariah Carey Releases New Song For Christmas Time…

We admire that Mariah Carey is trying to expand her Christmas reign with a new song, but if we’re being honest, nothing will ever be All I Want For Christmas Is You. Does that mean that we won’t be listening to her new Christmas song, “Fall In Love at Christmas,” and wishing that we were falling in love at Christmas time? No. We’ll be listening.
MUSIC
NME

Mitski to release new song ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ tomorrow

Mitski will release a brand new song called ‘The Only Heartbreaker’ tomorrow, the musician has announced on social media. The US artist recently announced her return, sharing her first new material since her 2018 album ‘Be The Cowboy’ outside of collaborations and soundtrack work. Now, more new music is on...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

The 50 best Motorhead songs

10. Shoot You In The Back (Ace Of Spades, 1980) "Western movies!" Just in case you missed the Ace Of Spades album's overarching Western motifs, the band wrote a song that served as the perfect ode to the lawless plains of the classic Western. It's not hard to see why...
MUSIC
stereoboard.com

Drug Church Detail Fourth LP 'Hygiene', Drop Two New Songs

Drug Church have returned with news of their fourth studio album. 'Hygiene' will arrive on March 11 via Pure Noise Records, following up 2018's 'Cheer' and 2021's 'Tawny' EP. As a preview the band have released the record's two lead singles, Million Miles Of Fun and Detective Lieutenant. The former...
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Potty Mouth release new song

Potty Mouth have released a new song. The song is called "Not Going Anywhere" and is off their upcoming EP 1% Happier that will be out November 19 via Get Better Records. This will be the band's last release as they announced their breakup late last month. Potty Mouth released SNAFU in 2019. Check out the song below.
MUSIC
98.7 Jack FM

5 Best R.E.M. Albums and Songs

I love music documentaries. Recently, a friend asked fro a good one to watch. I immediately blurted out "R.E.M by MTV," which is a two hour documentary about the legendary college rock band that came out in 2015. Why did I feel like this one was the first one to watch? Well, R.E.M was my band in my own college years. R.E.M. is the reason why the guys at my former day job, a hip hop radio station, say I have a black hole in my knowledge of hip hop and R&B from 1985 to 1990. And, they're right…I was in a alternative phase and R.E.M. was my gateway into college/alt rock. My own band, The Surrealtors, who played around Houston in the late 80's and early 90's had an R.E.M. influence and we did several covers of the band. Hey, but enough of my blabbering about the importance of R.E.M. - how good is "R.E.M. by MTV?" Very good. With the band starting around the same time MTV really kicked in, the footage is nostalgic and tells the story in an innovative way. It was kind of nice to see old Tabitha Soren and her reports from the road along with "120 minutes" footage. "R.E.M. by MTV" is only available on DVD and some ways through Amazon Prime (one of those free trial things). Saying all this, I thought I'd give you my faves for fans and newcomers to the group--here are my five best R.E.M. songs and albums.
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Green Day Release New Song, ‘Holy Toledo!’

Green Day have released a new song, “Holy Toledo!,” which appears on the soundtrack to the movie Mark, Mary & Some Other People. The track features Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool serving up a punk-fueled sound with a Motown twist, making it one of Green Day’s more unique songs of the past few years. “I wanna go where the trouble begins / And the morning after / Smells just like a dirty ashtray / Oh give shame / And lock me in the shower,” Armstrong sings at the song’s onset.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Tree River release “Thought Bubbles” video

Tree River have released a video for their new song "Thought Bubbles". The video was directed by Kyle McCarthy. The song is out now digitally via Big Scary Monsters. Tree River released their EP Garden in 2019. Check out the video below.
MUSIC
arcamax.com

Beyonce surprises fans with release of new song Be Alive

Beyonce surprised fans with the release of the new song 'Be Alive' on Friday (12.11.21). The 40-year-old megastar sent the BeyHive wild when the track was uploaded to YouTube. The feisty number was recorded for Will Smith's new film 'King Richard', and a preview had appeared in a recent trailer for the biographical flick - which charts tennis aces Serena and Venus Williams' rise to stardom in the sporting world and the influence of their dad and coach, Richard Williams (Smith).
TENNIS

