A new, two-year project promises to bring widespread improvements to the Wi-Fi in Aggieland. The Texas A&M Student Senate met Wednesday, Nov. 17, passing various changes to election procedures. Every bill and resolution passed without debate, or was sent back to committee for further review before the Dec. 1 meeting. The most important topic discussed was not in any of the resolutions, as it pertained to campus Wi-Fi. The Next Generation Aggie Network, a $60 million update to the A&M Wi-Fi and wired network, is slated to be done in the next two years.

COLLEGES ・ 2 DAYS AGO