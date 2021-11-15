Alysa Nahmias’ “Krimes” Acquired by MTV Documentary Films

Geeta Gandbhir is an Emmy and Peabody award-winning director, producer, and editor. Her most recent film, “Apart,” co-directed with Rudy Valdez, is currently playing on HBO Max and her 2020 short film with Topic Studios, “Call Center Blues,” was shortlisted for a 2021 Academy Award. She recently directed an episode of the five-part series “Asian Americans” for PBS, which won a 2021 Peabody Award, and co-directed as well as co-produced the series “A Conversation on Race” with The New York Times Op-Docs. Her feature doc credits include HBO’s “I Am Evidence,” which won a 2019 Emmy, and PBS’ “Armed with Faith,” which won a 2019 News and Documentary Emmy. As an editor, she has been nominated for three Emmy Awards and won two. Her films have been nominated twice for Academy Awards, winning once, and have also won four Peabody Awards.
Comments / 0