Alysa Nahmias’ “Krimes” Acquired by MTV Documentary Films

By Laura Berger
womenandhollywood.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Krimes” is going global. MTV Documentary Films acquired worldwide rights to Alysa Nahmias’ documentary, which made its world premiere at Heartland Film Festival and is currently screening at DOC NYC. Variety broke the news. Described by Nahmias as a “story of confinement and freedom, of loss and creation,” “Krimes”...

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News

DOC NYC documentary film festival returns: Check out these highlights

Non-fiction storytelling is once again the star attraction on screen as DOC NYC, America's largest documentary film festival, returns for its 12th year. The festival showcases an international lineup of more than 200 feature-length and short films, including many international, North American and U.S. premieres. Held in-person November 10-18 at venues in New York City, the festival will also make selected films available to stream online through November 28.
MOVIES
Bangor Daily News

Maine Film Center to host free screening of documentary ‘All Light, Everywhere with producer Jonna McKone

The Maine Film Center will conclude its fall series “Cinema in Conversation: Films of Freedom, Captivity, and Human Rights” with a special screening of the documentary “All Light, Everywhere,” followed by a Q&A with producer Jonna McKone. The film is free and open to the public at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Railroad Square Cinema, 17 Railroad Square.
MOVIES
HBO Watch

HBO Documentary Film: BLACK ART: IN THE ABSENCE OF LIGHT – Review

Overview: Firmly rooted in the history of the Black American experience, this film is directed and produced by award-winning documentarian Sam Pollard. It is a vital and illuminating introduction to the work of some of the foremost African American visual artists working today, including Theaster Gates, Kerry James Marshall, Faith Ringgold, Amy Sherald and Carrie Mae Weems, the film is a testament to the indelible contributions of Black American artists in today’s contemporary art world. At the heart of this feature documentary is the groundbreaking exhibition, entitled “Two Centuries of Black American Art,” curated by the late African American artist and scholar David Driskell in 1976. Debut Date: Tuesday, February 09, 2021.
MOVIES
womenandhollywood.com

DOC NYC 2021 Women Directors: Meet Alysa Nahmias – “Krimes”

Alysa Nahmias is an award-winning filmmaker and founder of the Los Angeles-based production company AJNA. Her work has been shown at festivals and exhibitions worldwide, including the Venice Biennale, Sundance, LACMA, and MoMA, and she has made films with and for platforms including Netflix, HBO, PBS, and Al-Jazeera. Her directorial debut about Cuba’s revolutionary architecture, “Unfinished Spaces,” co-directed with Benjamin Murray, won a 2012 Spirit Award, and numerous film festival prizes. Her most recent feature documentary, 2019’s “The New Bauhaus,” explored the life and legacy of renowned artist Laszlo Moholy-Nagy.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Paramount Plus Begins Streaming MTV Documentary Oscar Hopefuls (EXCLUSIVE)

MTV Documentary Films’ Hogir Hirori’s “Sabaya” and Jessica Kingdon’s “Ascension” will make their streaming debut on Paramount Plus today as the MTV ramps up its awards campaign for both. Both feature docs are in the running for an Oscar nomination and will become available to stream today at 10 a.m....
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

HBO Acquires Tony Hawk Documentary, Executive Produced by Duplass Brothers

HBO has acquired the rights to “Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off,” a feature documentary about the skateboarding legend. The film will debut on HBO and become available to stream on HBO Max in 2022. “Until the Wheels Fall Off” comes from Mark and Jay Duplass’ Duplass Brothers Productions....
MOVIES
Digital Trends

Paramount+ is home to award-winning MTV documentaries in November

Two award-winning MTV Documentary Films pieces hit Paramount+ in November, with a handful of short films following closely behind. Ascension, which won the 2021 Best Documentary Feature prize at the Tribeca Film Festival, and Sabaya, winner of the 2021 World Cinema Documentary Best Directing Award at Sundance, are now live on the streaming service.
NFL
blackfilm.com

‘BREE WAYY, R.I.P. T-SHIRTS’ Among MTV Documentary Films’ Award-Winning Slate to Exclusively Premiere on Paramount+

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS will exclusively premiere MTV Documentary Films’ award-winning slate, including two feature-length documentaries, four documentary shorts and one animated short. The films are executive produced by Sheila Nevins. During two consecutive weeks in November, the features SABAYA (winner of the 2021 World Cinema Documentary Best...
TV & VIDEOS
ramascreen.com

Official Trailer For HBO Documentary Film THE SLOW HUSTLE

Check out this Official Trailer for the HBO DOCUMENTARY FILM “THE SLOW HUSTLE”. From director Sonja Sohn, of Baltimore Rising and star of HBO’s “The Wire”. Executive Produced by Emmy Award-winner Marc Levin. Premieres December 7, 2021 at 8PM ET on HBO and HBOMax. SYNOPSIS:. THE SLOW HUSTLE, a feature...
TV & VIDEOS
womenandhollywood.com

DOC NYC 2021 Women Directors: Meet Geeta Gandbhir and Samantha Knowles – “Black and Missing”

Geeta Gandbhir is an Emmy and Peabody award-winning director, producer, and editor. Her most recent film, “Apart,” co-directed with Rudy Valdez, is currently playing on HBO Max and her 2020 short film with Topic Studios, “Call Center Blues,” was shortlisted for a 2021 Academy Award. She recently directed an episode of the five-part series “Asian Americans” for PBS, which won a 2021 Peabody Award, and co-directed as well as co-produced the series “A Conversation on Race” with The New York Times Op-Docs. Her feature doc credits include HBO’s “I Am Evidence,” which won a 2019 Emmy, and PBS’ “Armed with Faith,” which won a 2019 News and Documentary Emmy. As an editor, she has been nominated for three Emmy Awards and won two. Her films have been nominated twice for Academy Awards, winning once, and have also won four Peabody Awards.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Cynthia Nixon, Saurav Vishnu Team for ‘Tailing Pond’ Documentary Series, Short Film to Bow on ShortsTV (Exclusive)

Saurav Vishnu’s award-winning documentary short “Tailing Pond” is being expanded into a six-part documentary series with the involvement of “Sex and the City” actor Cynthia Nixon. Nixon narrated the documentary short, which investigates the horrifying effects of uranium extraction on the health of the indigenous population of Jadugora, Jharkhand in...
TV & VIDEOS

