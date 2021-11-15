Fed’s Kashkari says policy shouldn’t overreact to inflation

It’s been a relatively calm week for the markets; that is until the release of the US CPI data on Wednesday. It’s getting harder and harder for the Fed to describe inflation as transitory and the response to today’s data suggests the narrative won’t work on investors anymore. The chances are, the central bank would have phased it out over the next couple of meetings anyway as it was losing credibility on that front but today may have hastened that.

BUSINESS ・ 10 DAYS AGO