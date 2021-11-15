ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOSTI encourages private-public sector collaboration, assisting individuals impacted by Covid-19

By Bernama
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Nov 15): The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI) encourages private-public sector collaboration in boosting science, technology, innovation and the economy (STIE), particularly in assisting individuals adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said corporate bodies, private companies and government...

#Covid 19#Mosti#Kuala Lumpur
