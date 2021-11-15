MOSTI encourages private-public sector collaboration, assisting individuals impacted by Covid-19

The U.S. Department of State’s Office of Global Partnerships is announcing three awards from the COVID-19 Private Sector Engagement and Partnership Fund (the Fund). The Fund, established in 2020 and jointly administered with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), exclusively supports public-private partnership programs to prevent development backsliding and prepare for, mitigate, and address second order economic, security, stabilization impacts of COVID-19. The Awards support the efforts of the private sector to address economic recovery and help the world’s most vulnerable overcome the devastation inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO