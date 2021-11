By vocation I’m a musician, and by avocation a gamer — no duh — so there are few situations where sound is unimportant to me. Whether listening to recordings, music I’m creating or the games I’m playing, I want my audio to be clean, balanced, impactful and enveloping. I want the ability to shape the sound to fit the situation as well, because sometimes I want a neutral and natural EQ, and sometimes I want to feel like I’m standing in the middle of a battlefield, with the bass twisting my stomach in knots. Does Razer’s Kraken V3 HyperSense fit all my needs? And will it fit yours?

