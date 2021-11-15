ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Pablo Schrieber Transform Into ‘Halo’s Master Chief

By Samantha Bergeson, TV Insider
Parsons Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe need a weapon, because Paramount+ just debuted the first look at Halo. On Nov. 15, Pablo Schrieber donned the helmet of John-117 a.k.a. Master Chief in a teaser for the adaption of the Xbox video game franchise of the same name. The series is...

www.parsonssun.com

