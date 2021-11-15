See Pablo Schrieber Transform Into ‘Halo’s Master Chief

Downton Abbey‘s Julian Fellowes returns to this past, this time with HBO‘s The Gilded Age, a new period drama set to premiere on Monday, January 24. Fellowes serves as the creator and co-writer with Sonja Warfield on the nine-episode series directed by Michael Engler and Salli Richardson-Whitfield. Set in the American Gilded Age, a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between old and new systems, and of high fortunes, The Gilded Age stars Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga, Blake Ritson, Simon Jones, Harry Richardson, Thomas Cocquerel, Jack Gilpin, Cynthia Nixon, and Christine Baranski.
Comments / 0