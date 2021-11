Baylor women’s tennis is headed to College Station this Friday to participate in the Texas A&M Invitational to wrap up the fall season. This is the first time that a majority of the team will be together at one location seeing as for most of the season, they’ve been participating in separate events. Senior duo partners Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero Linana are pumped about finally getting to be with the rest of the team. They said that even though it has been tough for everyone, the team has been working hard and will be ready to play.

TENNIS ・ 8 DAYS AGO