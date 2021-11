Manchester City are set to raid Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong - and may offer a swap deal with Raheem Sterling heading in the opposite direction. City have been admirers of De Jong for a long time and were heavily linked with the midfielder when he originally made his move from Ajax to Catalonia. The Eastlands outfit were in the market for a replacement for Fernandinho back then as their pivot but eventually held off, waiting to sign Rodri from Atletico Madrid.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 DAYS AGO