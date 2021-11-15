ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

A Thyroid Antibody Primer in Five Quick Cases

By Karen Tsai, MD; Trevor E. Angell, MD;, Melissa G. Lechner, MD, PhD
Medscape News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are common and often the result of thyroid autoimmunity. The widespread availability of serum thyroid antibody laboratory testing may prompt questions from patients and clinicians. What do thyroid antibodies really tell us? Here's an overview of the most ordered serum thyroid antibodies as interpreted in common...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Healthline

Does Eating Eggs Affect Arthritis Symptoms?

Arthritis is a common condition that can cause inflammation, swelling, stiffness, and pain in various joints in the body. While there are more than 100 different types of arthritis, osteoarthritis and RA are the most common (. ). Osteoarthritis is a degenerative condition in which the cartilage in your joints...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Could a Repurposed Drug Improve Diabetic Wound Healing?

AZD4017 (AstraZeneca), which inhibits the enzyme 11β-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase type 1 (11β-HSD1), was compared with placebo in almost 30 patients with type 2 diabetes but without active diabetic wounds. Dr Ana Tiganescu, a research fellow in the Faculty of Medicine and Health at the University of Leeds, UK, and colleagues found...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Population Screening With Coronary Computed Tomography Angiography and the Prevention of Coronary Events

Kuan Ken Lee, MBChB; Ryan Wereski, MBChB; Michelle C. Williams, MBChB, PhD; Nicholas L. Mills, MBChB, PhD. Coronary heart disease is the most common cause of death worldwide and is responsible for the death of approximately 9 million persons each year.[1] This condition often presents with an unheralded acute coronary event, such as a myocardial infarction or a sudden cardiac death, but coronary atherosclerosis has invariably been present for years before the onset of symptoms. Despite having effective, low-cost treatments that prevent acute coronary events, our current approach to prevention is based on population estimates of risk rather than on diagnostic testing with coronary imaging. Probabilistic risk scores are imprecise and may result in both unnecessary life-long therapies in those without disease and failure to initiate treatment in those at greatest risk. Furthermore, although the use of probabilistic risk scores is widespread, their effectiveness has not been validated by clinical trial evidence.[2]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Bone Conduction Devices Tied to Better Hearing-Related Quality of Life

(Reuters Health) - People with single-sided sensorineural deafness who receive bone conduction devices experience improved hearing-related quality of life, but no change in general quality of life, a recent systematic review and meta-analysis suggests. Researchers examined data from 11 studies with 203 adult participants who all had single-sided sensorineural deafness...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyroid Hormone#Thyroid Disease#Papillary Thyroid Cancer#Thyroid Peroxidase#Tgab#Ht
Medscape News

Beta-Blocker Therapy Is Associated With Increased 1-Year Survival After Hip Fracture Surgery

Ahmad Mohammad Ismail, MD; Rebecka Ahl, MB BChir, PhD; Maximilian Peter Forssten, MD; Yang Cao, PhD; Per Wretenberg, MD, PhD; Tomas Borg, MD, PhD; Shahin Mohseni, MD, PhD. Background: The high mortality rates seen within the first postoperative year after hip fracture surgery have remained relatively unchanged in many countries for the past 15 years. Recent investigations have shown an association between beta-blocker (BB) therapy and a reduction in risk-adjusted mortality within the first 90 days after hip fracture surgery. We hypothesized that preoperative, and continuous postoperative, BB therapy may also be associated with a decrease in mortality within the first year after hip fracture surgery.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Cold Agglutinin Disease

Cold agglutinin disease (CAD) is a rare, complement-dependent, classical pathway–mediated immune hemolytic disease, accounting for up to 25% of autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Whereas the incidence of CAD is rare, the disease burden is frequently high. Premature erythrocyte destruction (hemolysis) results from autoantibodies binding to the erythrocyte membrane. Patients frequently experience painful fingers and toes, with purplish discoloration associated with cold exposure. In recent decades, considerable progress has been made in understanding and treating CAD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

In Diabetes, Fast-Growing Pancreatic Cysts May Be a Red Flag

LAS VEGAS – New results from a single center, retrospective analysis suggest that individuals with diabetes and pancreatic cysts have larger cyst sizes at diagnosis, and a faster subsequent cyst growth rate. Smoking was independently associated with faster growth rate. Most pancreatic cancer patients were previously diagnosed with hyperglycemia and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Low-Dose Rituximab May Keep RA Activity Low in Responders

Rituximab doses as low as 200 mg reduced disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis to an extent that's similar to the standard 1,000-mg dose during more than 3 years of follow-up, according to results from an extension study of a clinical trial in the Netherlands. We could not formally...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Medical News Today

Signs and symptoms of a tooth infection spreading to the body

A tooth infection, or a tooth abscess, is a collection of pus and bacteria that forms inside the tooth or gum. to other areas of the body, and this can lead to serious and potentially life threatening complications. To reduce the risk of complications, a person should seek treatment for a tooth infection as early as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Determinants of Hypercalciuria and Renal Calcifications in Chronic Hypoparathyroidism

Lukas Ochsner Ridder; Torben Harsløf; Tanja Sikjær; Line Underbjerg; Lars Rejnmark. Objective: Hypercalciuria, impaired kidney function and renal calcifications are common in chronic hypoparathyroidism (HypoPT). We aimed to study associations between indices of known importance to the kidney in HypoPT by hypothesizing adverse effects of hypercalciuria on renal outcomes. Design:...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

A 47-Year-Old With Progressive Dyspnea and Weepy Nodules

The Case Challenge series includes difficult-to-diagnose conditions, some of which are not frequently encountered by most clinicians but are nonetheless important to accurately recognize. Test your diagnostic and treatment skills using the following patient scenario and corresponding questions. If you have a case that you would like to suggest for a future Case Challenge, please contact us.
WEIGHT LOSS
Medscape News

Life-Threatening Glucose Swings Common in Patients on Dialysis

Severe hypoglycemic and hyperglycemic crises that require urgent care are alarmingly common in patients with diabetes and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) who are on dialysis and greatly exceed reports in nondialysis patients with chronic kidney disease, a new nationwide retrospective study shows. "These are high-risk, potentially life-threatening episodes — patients...
ATLANTA, GA
Medscape News

COVID-19 Vaccines: Lower Serologic Response Among IBD, Rheumatic Diseases

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. Patients with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs), such as inflammatory bowel disease and rheumatic conditions, have a reduced serologic response to a 2-dose vaccination regimen with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to the findings of a meta-analysis. "These...
SCIENCE
Medscape News

Erenumab Bests Topiramate in First Head-to-Head Migraine Trial

Erenumab, a calcitonin-gene related peptide receptor (CGRP) inhibitor, is more tolerable and effective than topiramate for treating patients with migraine, according to data from almost 800 patients in the first head-to-head trial of its kind. The findings suggest that erenumab may help overcome longstanding issues with migraine medication adherence, and...
SCIENCE
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy