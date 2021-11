Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway doesn’t appear to be the oracle of every market movement, at least not in the case of an investment in Merck & Co. The company cleared its stake in Merck during the third quarter, right on the eve of a major stock price boost for the New Jersey pharma thanks to the phase 3 success of its Ridgeback Biotherapeutics-partnered COVID-19 pill molnupiravir.

INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO