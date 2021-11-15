ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Senate passes bill to protect energy choice options in Pennsylvania

By Natalie Kapustik
Clearfield Progress
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The Pennsylvania Senate has approved legislation that prevents municipalities from banning specific fuel sources for energy use. Senate Bill 275, sponsored by Senate Environmental Resources and...

marijuanamoment.net

Bipartisan Pennsylvania Senators Announce Medical Marijuana Home Grow Bill

Bipartisan Pennsylvania senators on Wednesday said they are introducing a bill to allow medical marijuana patients to cultivate their own plants for personal use. Sens. Dan Laughlin (R) and Sharif Street (D) made the announcement about a month after unveiling a separate adult-use legalization proposal. This more modest reform would simply promote access by giving medical patients a home cultivation option.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Gov. Wolf To Veto Permitless Concealed Carry Gun Bill Passed By Pennsylvania House As Local Authorities Sound Alarm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf has issued a veto threat. The governor says he will not sign a controversial gun bill passed by the Pennsylvania legislature that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The concern is that anyone could be walking around with a concealed weapon without having to go through an additional background check, and with Philadelphia and other areas across the state dealing with a surge of violence, they say this could make matters worse. “We have to bear the fact that it’s going to be less safe, both for our officers and members of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Clearfield Progress

Banning drilling under county parks still misguided

Allegheny County Council is once again considering a bill to ban natural gas drilling under county parks. And once again, we believe the move is misguided. We agree with proponents of the ban on some essential principles. For instance, public lands should be set aside for public use, not exploited for private profit. And county parks should be stewarded to preserve their natural beauty and to enhance their usefulness for recreation, not to maximize resource extraction.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
newswatchman.com

Ohio Senate passes Wilkin's small business bill

COLUMBUS— COVID-19 has significantly altered the functions of businesses across the country, some even forced to close their doors for good. Now through legislation sponsored by Pike County's Rep. Shane Wilkin, R-Hillsboro, Ohio small businesses can mostly continue operations amid emergencies. On Thursday, the Ohio Business Fairness Act passed with...
OHIO STATE
Clearfield Progress

Legislation to allow concealed carry without permit heads to Wolf for certain veto

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Republicans have approved “constitutional carry” legislation that would allow residents to carry concealed firearms without a permit, despite a promised veto from Gov. Tom Wolf. The House approved Senate Bill 565 on Tuesday, 107-92, with eight Republicans against and three Democrats in favor. The Senate...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Idaho Capital Sun

U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs

Days after global leaders agreed for the first time to decrease coal usage and subsidies for fossil fuels, U.S. senators battled over rising gasoline prices and urged action on the high cost of energy — including by increasing production of coal, oil and gas. The Tuesday hearing, led by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman […] The post U.S. senators urge increased production of fossil fuels in reaction to spiraling energy costs appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Lewiston Morning Tribune

Idaho Senate rejects bills passed by House; session comes to end

BOISE - The longest legislative session in Idaho history came to a long-delayed end today, after Senate leaders spiked all seven bills that passed the House on Tuesday. At 311 days, the 2021 session lasted nearly three times longer than any previous session since statehood. Much of that tally, however,...
BOISE, ID
Argus Observer Online

Senate passes joint memorial, quiet on bills

BOISE — The only measure to pass both houses of the Idaho Legislature since it reconvened on Monday is a non-binding memorial to Congress and the president disapproving of the Biden Administration’s proposed vaccine mandates. Senators debated and passed SJM 105 on Tuesday morning; the House then passed the measure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Clearfield Progress

Pennsylvania bill would bring farmers, small businesses into cannabis market

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Rep. Melissa Shusterman plans to introduce legislation to allow farmers and small businesses a chance to compete in the medical marijuana market. The legislation would allow farmers and small business permits to take part in the cultivation of cannabis for medical reasons. Shusterman, D-Paoli, wants...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cryptopotato.com

Senators Lummis and Wyden Introduce Project To Protect Crypto Businesses From President Biden’s Infrastructure Bill

The US Infrastructure Bill has a broad definition of the term “broker,” but Senators Cynthia Lummies and Ron Wyden want to fix that. Joe Biden’s controversial Infrastructure Bill is almost ready for implementation. But there are still politicians and consultants battling to clarify its contents. Sen. Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
wdac.com

Campaign Finance Transparency Bill Passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation providing greater efficiency and transparency into PA’s Campaign Finance reporting system. Senate Bill 140 will require all candidates for office and political action committees in PA to file with the Commonwealth Secretary to electronically file their campaign finance reports utilizing the Department of State’s online filing system. Currently, candidates and committees have the option of filing their campaign finance reports through paper submission, which is outdated, costly, and inefficiently necessitates Department of State staff to upload copies to the Department’s website, delaying the public’s access to candidate’s reports. If a member of the public wished to view the reports, they currently would have to either travel to Harrisburg or pay for copies to be sent by mail. The bill also increases penalties for late filings, allows for an exemption for persons without computer access, establishes a training program for users of the online filing system, and requires the Department of State to ensure that all information is available in a publicly searchable database within four days. At least 32 states already require electronic filing. The bill now moves to the state House for consideration.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kxnet.com

North Dakota Senate passes bill addressing vaccine mandates

North Dakota Senators passed a bill Friday requiring businesses that mandate vaccines offer several alternatives to employees. That includes an option to show antibodies, submit to periodic testing or get a religious or medical exemption. The bill does not apply to employees who fall under President Biden’s executive order, including...
U.S. POLITICS

