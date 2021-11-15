See Pablo Schrieber Transform Into ‘Halo’s Master Chief

Okay, we've officially found our 2022 Halloween costume. On Friday, Nov. 5, The Boys released first look photos of Laurie Holden's Crimson Countess and they did not disappoint. The Walking Dead alum is absolutely serving looks as she gears up to take on her new recurring role in season three of the comic book adaptation. In the photo, Holden is seen wearing red head to toe, complete with a mask, cape and the absolute chicest thigh-high boots. The Prime Video series, starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr and Chace Crawford, is set in a world where superpowered people are seen as heroes, and owned and highly monetized by the powerful Vought International. And...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO