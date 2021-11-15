Twitter begins rollout of 'disappearing tweets' fix
By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
3 days ago
Twitter said it would address a longstanding complaint. If you use the service frequently, you may have noticed tweets sometimes disappear from view just as you’re part way through reading one. At the time, the company said it had several...
Back in April, Ruku called out Google in an abrasive email, threatening to no longer carry Youtube TV on its devices. Shortly afterward, it followed up on those threats, and did exactly that, stating that Google had basically become a monopolistic bully for imposing its marketing presence over its competitors in unfair ways.
While some see the virtual universe that Zuckerberg intends to build as a "dystopian dictatorship" , others look forward to entering the 'metaverse' , whose gateway will surely be on Meta's social networks : Facebook , Instagram and WhatsApp , mainly. "Meta can mean 'beyond', and contains our commitment to...
Meta—the company formerly known as Facebook—desperately wants you to believe that it is going to put the future on your face. That was the gist of Mark Zuckerberg’s hour-and-a-half announcement today that the largest social-media company in history was officially rebranding, and reorienting itself to focus on “the metaverse.”. The...
A new search icon has been discovered by XDA on the iOS version of the Twitter app. Tapping the magnifying glass icon at the top right corner of a subscriber's Twitter page will search through the tweets posted by this person or account. It also can be used to go through your own tweets.
It appeared like Fb was doing one thing good, however the social community has simply given its 2 billion users another excuse to delete their accounts. At the beginning of this week, Fb announced it will not deploy controversial facial recognition know-how and promised it will delete the almost billion faces it had already collected.
It looks like Mark Zuckerberg's websites are having trouble again, including Messenger, Instagram's messaging function, and other Facebook services, according to a tweet from Messenger. While not everyone is affected, this does not bode well on the bright future described during Zuckerberg's big brand pivot announcement, made last week. Facebook...
Trying to find tweets posted by a certain user has long been a complicated process on Twitter. But it just got a lot easier on iPhone and iPad, thanks to a new button that can now be found on every user profile. The button allows you to quickly search tweets...
Facebook is ending its facial recognition system this month and plans to delete face scans of the more than 1 billion users it collected in the past decade, the company – attributing the shift to growing societal concerns – announced Tuesday. The decision eliminates a feature that created templates of...
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, founder, and controlling shareholder of Facebook (now part of the parent company rebranded Meta) started facebook with the vision of offering a free service to its users. To this day Facebook is free to users and the platform supports itself by auctioning advertising space to businesses. In 2020, Facebook made around $86 billion in revenue, 98% of which came from advertising sales. The remaining 2% comes from retail sales of Oculus and Portal devices, and payment fees from developers. When COVID-19 hit the world in 2019, most companies took a big hit, but Facebook's revenue grew 22% during the first year of the pandemic with a net income of $29 billion. It makes sense that during a time in which leaving our homes and visiting friends could lead to a debilitating and sometimes deadly disease social media sites flourished. Facebook was one place people could interact with the outside world without fear of contracting COVID-19. However, as the pandemic raged on and more and more people turned to online social platforms, we began to realize just how harmful social media could be.
Facebook had blocked any mention of #SaltBae around the world after a controversy over one of his gold-encrusted steaks.Anyone who had searched for the phrase during that time showed a message saying that it had violated community standards.The company has now reversed the decision – but said it was not clear why the hashtag had been banned in the first place.“We’ve unblocked this hashtag on Facebook and we’re investigating why this happened,” a spokesperson told Reuters, which first reported the story. It gave no information about why it had been blocked and did not comment on possible reasons“Salt Bae” is...
Hey everybody. Exciting news today. As many of you know, I’ve referenced Facebook a ton in my content over the last decade as an example of my macro thesis: Understand where the attention is — it matters so much. That being said, the company has the world’s attention yet again with its recent announcement rebranding as “Meta.” After sharing my initial thoughts on Instagram, I connected last Tuesday with the man himself — Mark Zuckerberg – Founder & CEO, Meta. In a podcast conversation, I was personally very excited about, Mark and I talked about all things Web3, MetaVerse, and how Meta plans to be a major driving force in the space for years to come. I hope you all enjoy.
BRUSSELS (AP) — Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen warned Tuesday that the “metaverse,” the all-encompassing virtual reality world at the heart of the social media giant's growth strategy, will be addictive and rob people of yet more personal information while giving the embattled company another monopoly online. In an interview with...
Recently, after intense public criticism over the way it handles fake news, hate speech and political speech, the company formerly known as Facebook has now re-branded itself under a new name, Meta. Nonetheless, Facebook remains the name of the popular social network which exists under the larger company. Facebook has...
Spotify, Snapchat, Discord and other significant parts of the internet appear to have briefly stopped working.The issue is likely related to a problem in the underlying infrastructure of the sites, given the outage on various services began at the same time.As such, the problem recalls an issue in June when internet company Fastly stopped functioning correctly, and knocked many of the world’s biggest websites offline.The latest problem appeared to instantly take down much of the internet. Services from Etsy to Pokemon Go, Target to Fitbit all seemed to be affected by the issue, according to tracking website Down Detector.The issues then appeared to resolve themselves as soon as they arrived, with websites appearing to go back to working about half an hour after they had broken.Follow the latest updates live below.
The adtech giant formerly known as Facebook is still tracking teens for ad targeting on its social media platforms, according to new research by Fairplay, Global Action Plan, and Reset Australia — apparently contradicting Facebook’s announcement this summer when the tech giant claimed it would be limiting how advertisers could reach kids. Facebook has since rebranded the group business name to ‘Meta’ — in what looks like a doomed bid to detoxify its brand following a never-ending string of scandals.
MacRumors has spotted that Twitter on iOS now lets users easily search for tweets of a specific account. Twitter is testing several new features on iOS like Communities, an invite-based feature that will allow users to connect to other users with similar interests on the platform to engage in informative and fun discussions and more. It is also testing the ability to remove followers without blocking them and for users to share edge-to-edge photos and videos on the app.
Three social media networks massively popular with the youngest users -- TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube -- tried to convince skeptical US lawmakers Tuesday they are safe as worry about Facebook's potential harms spills over to other platforms.
Video-sharing app TikTok and photo network Snapchat, in their first testimony to US senators, argued they are built to protect against the mental health and safety risks present on social media.
"Your defense is, 'We're not Facebook,'" Senator Richard Blumenthal told the networks' representatives. "Being different from Facebook is not a defense, that bar is in the gutter."
"Everything you do is to add users, especially kids, and keep them on your apps," he continued.
(Pocket-lint) - Have you ever wanted to look up tweets from a specific person on Twitter? There is now a very simple way to do it. There are a couple of methods, but the newest - search from profiles - is by far the easiest and most straightforward. Manual search.
No longer will humanity have to suffer by aimlessly scrolling through Twitter to find that perfect old tweet sent by a politician or celebrity. Twitter has instituted a new search bar that allows you to easily scour through the tweets of an individual user, as reported by XDA Developers. This feature had been in beta for a while but just rolled out to all iOS users.
Could Myspace be back? Social media platform SpaceHey has arrived after a teenager decided to rebuild the iconic website from the ground up. In 2003, Tom Anderson and a group of coworkers at the time created Myspace, one of the Internet’s first social media platforms. It quickly gained popularity, growing to a peak of over 115 million users, even outranking Google for the most visited website in its time.
