New Infrastructure Law Means Nearly $4 Billion For Colorado Roads

By CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd
 6 days ago

(CBS4) – Colorado could receive money from the newly signed infrastructure law as early as next month. While some of the money will be distributed through competitive grant programs next year, the Colorado Department of Transportation will likely see money for road projects right away.

(credit: CBS)

CDOT already has plans for how to spend it. It has listed projects and the order in which it plans to tackle them, on its website .

In addition to nearly $4 billion for roads, Colorado is also expected to receive $225 million for bridges, tens of millions of dollars more for broadband, for pubic transit and electric vehicle charging stations.

President Joe Biden signed the bill into law Monday surrounded by supporters including Gov. Jared Polis, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.

(credit: CBS)

“You get a federal investment in infrastructure once in a generation, if you’re lucky,” said Hickenlooper.

He helped negotiate the bill’s passage and says it will fund not only hundreds of road projects but a new runway at DIA and clean drinking water,
“Denver still has too many homes that are getting their domestic water through lead pipes. We know that is not safe and yet Denver Water doesn’t have the resources to do it all at once. This is going to accelerate by 75%-80% how quickly we get those lines converted.”

The law could also speed the transition to electric vehicles. It includes a bill Hickenlooper wrote to make charging more affordable.

It also includes an amendment he introduced requiring the federal government to study the effects of marijuana on driving, “Hopefully we will get something similar to a breathalyzer that’s convenient, that can operate on the roadside and not be overly expensive.”

The law also includes money to upgrade the electricity grid for renewable energy, to clean up abandoned mines, and close the digital divide.

(credit: CBS)

“We got almost everyone connected on broadband in Colorado but they don’t have high-speed internet up and down so they can’t really take advantage of what the internet can provide,” said Hickenlooper. “These are magnificent changes and I think it could very well be transformational.”

Biden announced a task force that will oversee the spending of the money to avoid waste. The law is a much-needed victory for the president, who is facing sinking approval ratings and the highest inflation in three decades. A total of 32 Republicans voted for the law but the president’s nearly $2 trillion social spending and climate bill has no Republican support. The House is expected to take that bill up this week.

CBS Denver

Ken Salazar, U.S. Ambassador To Mexico, Talks Trade & COVID With Gov. Jared Polis

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis joined U.S. Ambassador to Mexico and former Secretary of Interior Ken Salazar to talk about U.S.-Mexico trade and the economy. The two diplomats also spoke about COVID-19 vaccines and mitigation. More than 200,000 tourists traveled to Colorado from Mexico in 2020. Polis is hopeful vaccines will open up more travel between Colorado and Mexico. Ken Salazar (credit: CBS) “We hope to see many of the return this year with ease you know some of the pandemic restrictions as the vaccine is making its way across the country and world. We hope that the numbers will bounce back to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Some Counties Urge Gov. Polis To Enact Statewide Face Mask Mandate

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis is keeping the decision to mask up to individual counties. “It is no longer a proper role of the state to require you to wear something at a particular place at a particular time,” said Polis in a news conference on Friday. (credit: Getty Images) Jefferson County asked the governor to impose that face mask order state-wide but will now consider reinstating a mandate on its own, beginning Monday. Boulder and Larimar counties have already reinstated mask orders. Hospitals numbers were down slightly state-wide on Friday but incident rates in certain areas continue to climb. In Routt County...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Bustang Expands Service, Riders Can Now Travel From Denver To Western Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re looking for ways to get around the Denver metro area or the state without having to rely on a vehicle, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Bustang is another option. Back in May, CDOT expanded some of its Bustang services — adding weekdays, weekend and holiday trips. Now Bustang has expanded even more by offering an expanded route from Telluride to Grand Junction. This means people can take the bus connecting in cities all the way from the Denver metro area to the Western Slope to the San Juans. Each bus offers 51 seats. Amber Blake, Director of Division...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Department of Defense Deploys Team Of Medical Workers To Fort Collins To Address Surge In COVID Cases

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in northern Colorado, the Department of Defense is deploying a team of medical workers to Fort Collins in an effort to better address the crisis. A team of roughly 20 nurses, providers and respiratory therapists will arrive at Poudre Valley Hospital next week and are assigned to help manage the spike in hospitalizations for the next month. (credit: CBS) The additional support is being funded by FEMA, and comes after Gov. Jared Polis issued a request for more assistance battling the virus. Currently, most hospitals across northern Colorado are operating their...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

