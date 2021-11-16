ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Tulare County deputy 'alert and responsive' after possible fentanyl exposure

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
A Tulare County Sheriff's deputy is in the hospital being evaluated for possible exposure to fentanyl.

Action News has learned the deputy is "alert and responsive."

It all started at Linnel Camp in Farmersville on Monday, where deputies checked on the well-being of a woman who had contacted them.

They discovered the woman had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.

Deputies searched the woman and came across a white substance.

After finding it, one deputy started feeling sick and was taken to the hospital with symptoms of possible fentanyl exposure.

Deputies arrested the woman for possession of a controlled substance.

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

