Doug Spencer claimed that the restored Grand Opera House will become a famous destination at the St. Marys City Council meeting on Monday. Spencer of the Friends of St. Marys Theater and Grand Opera House, Inc. was at the meeting in order to provide some updates on the ongoing renovation project. Most of the roofing issues have been dealt with so far, and he seems to think things are looking good for the project.

SAINT MARYS, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO