PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's upcoming gubernatorial race is getting crowded. The newest candidate to throw their name into the ring is a wildcard. Nicholas Kristof grew up in Yamhill, but has spent nearly the past four decades as a reporter and columnist at the New York Times. He's also getting a bit of attention nationally, and in a matter of weeks has out-fundraises the other candidates.

OREGON STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO