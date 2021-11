Vice Chair of the FOMC Richard Clarida said on Friday that it "may very well be appropriate" to discuss accelerating the pace at which the Fed is winding down its bond-buying programme at the December policy meeting. Speaking at the San Francisco Fed's 2021 Asia Economic Policy Conference, he added that there are upside risks to inflation, that the economy is in a very strong position at that it looks as though Q4 is going to be very good.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO