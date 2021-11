AUSTIN, Texas – Texas cross country heads north for the NCAA South Central Regionals hosted by Baylor in Waco, Texas, at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course on Friday morning. The women's 6K is slated for a 10 a.m. schedule as Beth Ramos and company look to find their way to the NCAA Championships. Ramos, who's competed in four of the five meets this season, has been the top finisher in each of those meets, including a 19th place finish at the Big 12 Championships.

WACO, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO