BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards has declared Nov. 15-21 as Apprenticeship Appreciation and Awareness Week in Louisiana. “Ensuring that Louisianans who are interested in starting or transitioning to new careers have the opportunity to learn new skills is critical to having a well-trained workforce,” said Gov. Edwards. “Knowing these programs are in place makes our state even more attractive to various companies seeking to relocate or expand. I’m proud to celebrate this week and all of the programs that provide continuous training which ultimately connects people to jobs that are rewarding and provide them a great quality of life.”

