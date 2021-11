During the Xbox 20th Anniversary event, a teaser was revealed, giving us a very first look at the upcoming Halo series that's officially arriving next year. The 27 second clip posted by Paramount+ reveals our very first close up look at Master Chief, while also confirming the release date to be taking place sometime in 2022. If you also watch to the very end of the brief teaser clip, you'll also recognize a familiar voice saying "Hello, Master Chief". You can watch the first teaser for the upcoming Halo television series below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO