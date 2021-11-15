ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

See Pablo Schrieber Transform Into ‘Halo’s Master Chief

By Samantha Bergeson, TV Insider
Sidney Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe need a weapon, because Paramount+ just debuted the first look at Halo. On Nov. 15, Pablo Schrieber donned the helmet of John-117 a.k.a. Master Chief in a teaser for the adaption of the Xbox video game franchise of the same name. The series is...

www.sidneyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Halo CE terminal locations: All Combat Evolved terminals in Master Chief Collection

Here’s where to find each of the Halo Combat Evolved terminal locations in the Anniversary edition included in the Master Chief Collection. Halo CE terminals were added to the first Halo game as part of its remaster for the MCC. The anniversary edition of Halo Combat Evolved borrowed the feature from Halo 3, which is where terminals first appeared, and they’re also found in the Master Chief Collection.
VIDEO GAMES
TV Fanatic

Halo TV Adaptation Teaser Unveils Master Chief

We finally have a glimpse at the Halo TV series. Nearly three-and-a-half years after the project nabbed a series order at Showtime, the first footage was released during Xbox's 20th-anniversary celebration. The original Halo videogame was released alongside the original Xbox 20 years ago today, so it makes sense that...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

‘Halo’ TV Series Reveals Master Chief in First Teaser Trailer

A brief 30-second teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming Halo TV series coming to Paramount+. The first teaser features the iconic main character of Halo, Master Chief, who will be played by Pablo Schreiber. The trailer shows Schreiber donning the suit with shots showing the gloves, the 117 insignia, and a carving in his back that appears to resemble his helmet. The end of the trailer features a voice saying “Hello Master Chief,” which is most likely Cortana (Jen Taylor).
TV SERIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

HELLO, MASTER CHIEF: Paramount+ Releases First Teaser For “HALO”- Series Stars Pablo Schreiber And Natascha McElhone

During Xbox®’s 20th anniversary celebration today, Paramount+ revealed the first teaser for the service’s highly anticipated upcoming original series HALO, based on the iconic Xbox franchise. HALO will launch on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all international markets where the streaming service will be available in 2022. In its...
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Taylor
Person
Steven Kane
Person
Charlie Murphy
Person
Otto Bathurst
Person
Shabana Azmi
Person
Frank O'connor
Person
Halsey
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Danny Sapani
Collider

First 'Halo' Live-Action Show Teaser Gives Us a Look at Master Chief's Suit and Iconic Gregorian Chant

At last, fans have finally been given their first look into Paramount+’s Halo series. As part of Xbox’s twentieth-anniversary celebrations, the streamer has officially premiered the first trailer for the video game adaptation, a short but exciting hint at what’s to come, highlighting one of the franchise’s most iconic characters before he makes his on-screen premiere in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
vitalthrills.com

Halo Teaser Features a Look at Master Chief’s Armor

Paramount+ and Xbox today revealed the first teaser trailer for Halo during the 20th Xbox Anniversary Celebration. The teaser, which you can watch below, features your first look at Master Chief’s armor in the series. Showtime is producing the series in partnership with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The Halo...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#Spartan#A I Bokeem Woodbine#Showtime#Covenant#Amblin Television
imdb.com

See Laurie Holden's Transformation Into The Boys' Crimson Countess

Okay, we've officially found our 2022 Halloween costume. On Friday, Nov. 5, The Boys released first look photos of Laurie Holden's Crimson Countess and they did not disappoint. The Walking Dead alum is absolutely serving looks as she gears up to take on her new recurring role in season three of the comic book adaptation. In the photo, Holden is seen wearing red head to toe, complete with a mask, cape and the absolute chicest thigh-high boots. The Prime Video series, starring Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr and Chace Crawford, is set in a world where superpowered people are seen as heroes, and owned and highly monetized by the powerful Vought International. And...
TV & VIDEOS
Sidney Herald

Dominic Cooper Takes On the Wild West in ‘That Dirty Black Bag’ On AMC+

AMC Networks streaming platform AMC+ officially acquired the rights to That Dirty Black Bag starring Dominic Cooper, as announced on November 18. The eight-episode spaghetti Western drama series is produced by Bron Studios and Mediawan’s Palomar. Black Bag centers on an eight-day duel between sheriff Arthur McCoy (Cooper) and bounty...
TV SERIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
TVShowsAce

‘Storage Wars’ Brandi Passante 2021 Net Worth Revealed

Many fans wonder how much their favorite reality television stars are worth. Luckily, there’s information out there to get the people the information they want to know. After the huge success of A&E’s Storage Wars, there’s no doubt their stars have at least some money to show for their hard work. Brandi Passante is one of those feisty celebrities that fans love. So, how much is Brandi’s net worth in 2021? Keep reading to find out more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’: Brandi Passante Explained How the Show Wasn’t a ‘Get-Rich-Quick’ Treasure Hunt

Earlier this year, Storage Wars star Brandi Passante gave an interview where she explained that the hit reality TV series isn’t just a get-rich-quick treasure hunt. As Season 13 got underway, Distractify spoke with the reality star about the series returning to filming. Like many other shows, the COVID-19 pandemic brought production of the hit A&E series to a halt in 2020. The network has made up for that though by airing its 13th season earlier this year and following that up with the debut of Season 14 this month.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

Heath Freeman, ‘Bones’ and ‘NCIS’ Actor, Dies at 41

Heath Freeman, who starred as Gavin Dillon in legal drama Raising the Bar and played serial killer Howard Epps on Bones, has died. He was 41. Freeman’s management team confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter. The date and cause of death were not disclosed, and there are no “further details at this juncture,” according to the actor’s manager, Joe Montifiore.
CELEBRITIES
purexbox.com

Master Chief's Grappleshot Takes The Spotlight In The Latest Halo Infinite Short Film

One new addition to the upcoming release Halo Infinite is the Grappleshot - you might have used it in the multiplayer. If you're curious to learn more about the new upgrade's backstory, then you should check out the latest UNSC Archives transmission, which touches on the surrounding lore. "Project Magnes" began life as a prototype device and was built by a civilian engineer at the height of the human-covenant conflict.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy