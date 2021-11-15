ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Sandwell refuse workers suspend industrial action after talks

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRefuse workers have suspended a strike set to take place in Sandwell, in the West Midlands. The Serco staff walked out in a dispute about health and safety conditions at a household recycling centre in...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Excessive’ travel rules have suppressed demand, air industry boss tells MPs

The UK’s international travel rules have “suppressed demand” and caused “great confusion”, according to the former boss of British Airways’ parent company.Ex-IAG chief executive Willie Walsh told MPs that the UK’s coronavirus testing and quarantine requirements had been “excessive for too long”.Giving evidence to the Transport Select Committee he said the rules “continue to discourage people, principally because of the cost of testing”.The recovery is definitely being hamperedWillie WalshEven fully vaccinated travellers must pay for a lateral flow test after they arrive.Mr Walsh, director-general of airline trade body the International Air Transport Association, said: “There’s no justification for the...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Randox contract details to be released after Commons motion passes

Boris Johnson’s government has pledged to release whatever details it has of meetings involving ministers, officials and health firm Randox following a vote in the Commons amid sleaze claims.MPs voted in favour of a Labour motion to release details of meetings about the £600m-worth of Covid testing contracts given to the diagnostics company after the government abstained from the vote.It following the stunning admission from the government that minutes of a key telephone call about a Covid contract awarded to Randox after it employed former Tory MP Owen Paterson are missing.MPs were told details of the conference call could not be...
ECONOMY
BBC

Bus strikes: Stagecoach workers in Kent call off industrial action

Strike action by Stagecoach bus workers in Kent has been called off after a new pay offer was accepted. Drivers at the firm's depots in Herne Bay, Folkestone, Ramsgate and Canterbury were due to strike for seven days in November and December. Unite said industrial action had been averted after...
TRAFFIC
KEYT

Latvia: Employers can suspend, dismiss unvaccinated workers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Latvian parliament has given employers the go-ahead to dismiss employees who are required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus but refuse to do so. The Seimas assembly voted 52 -27 to authorize employers to suspend workers without required vaccination certificates for whom they are unable to make accommodations. Employers must first determine if there is another suitable position or if the staff member can fulfill their responsibilities while working from home. Two lawmakers abstained and 60 were absent during the Thursday night vote. Latvian television said vaccine certificate requirement has been extended from workers in the health care, education, and social care sectors to all positions that involve contact with customers.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Industrial Action#Oldbury#Gmb Union#Bbc West Midlands
BBC

Covid: Boosters added to NHS Covid pass for travel and Austria to enter full lockdown

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Friday evening. We'll have another update for you on Saturday. Millions of travellers who have had a booster dose of a Covid vaccine in England are now able to prove their vaccination status using the digital NHS Covid Pass. It enables quarantine-free travel to countries such as Israel, Croatia and Austria, which have a time limit for vaccination status to be valid. Booster jabs appeared automatically for users of the Covid pass from midday on Friday, but the data is not available immediately via the Covid Pass letter service. Third jabs are not being added to the domestic pass as they are not currently needed for someone to qualify as being fully vaccinated. Boosters were first offered to over-50s, health and social care staff and people with certain health issues before being offered to over-40s in the UK last week.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Nine Insulate Britain activists jailed for breaching road blockade injunction

Protesters gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Wednesday as nine Insulate Britain activists were jailed for breaching a government injunction that banned them from blocking roads.Eight were sent to prison for three or four months, while the ninth, Ben Taylor, was given a six-month sentence after a judge said his submissions to court were “inflammatory”. Another of the jailed activists, Emma Smart, intends to go on hunger strike.Raj Chada, representing the protesters, said: “With these prison terms, the long and honourable tradition of civil disobedience is under attack again.” Insulate Britain have become increasingly active since summer,...
PROTESTS
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Warning of passport extension or more restrictions

Scotland is facing a choice between extending the vaccine passport scheme and lockdown-style restrictions, the Scottish government has said. A final decision on whether to extend certification will be made on Tuesday. But a new evidence paper claims that to "suppress the virus further" there is a choice between limiting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Home Office blocking Napier Barracks visit by cross-party MPs

The Home Office is blocking MPs from visiting the Napier Barracks asylum accommodation, the former leader of the Liberal Democrats has complained.Tim Farron told the House of Commons this afternoon ministers had not responded to his request for a visit, having rejected an earlier one in September as well as a separate request by the home affairs committee.Napier Barracks, in Folkestone in Kent, has become infamous for the poor conditions in which people are held. The former military site has failed to provide “a standard of living which was adequate for the health of” asylum seekers, the High Court ruled...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Instagram
healthing.ca

248 city workers suspended over Toronto's mandatory vaccination rules

Three-hundred and five more city employees are reporting full COVID-19 vaccination as the deadline on the city’s mandate draws nearer — while the number of workers suspended for not complying with the new rules now sits at 248. In a press release, the city said 168 more employees opted to...
LABOR ISSUES
BBC

Clifton roofer loses job after being caught fly-tipping

A roofer who dumped building material half a mile from his home lost his job in a "moment of stupidity" and now must complete 100 hours of unpaid work. Connor Litowczuk left bags filled with slate roof tiles, cement, packaging and takeaway drinks cartons at Fox Covert Lane, near Barton in Fabis, on 7 April.
ECONOMY
BBC

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork sent back to prison

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has been arrested and recalled to prison, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said. He was released two months ago after spending 33 years in jail for murdering two teenage girls in the 1980s. It is understood Pitchfork, 61, was returned to custody on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Brexit: Article 16 would badly affect Welsh trade, First Minister says

Welsh trade with the EU would be "badly affected" if the UK government decides to suspend part of the Brexit deal, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said. Senior politicians from the UK and Ireland met at St Fagans in Cardiff for the British Irish Council on Friday. The meeting came...
ECONOMY
BBC

Tesla worker files suit over 'nightmarish' harassment

Female workers at Tesla's Fremont factory in California face "nightmarish" conditions of rampant sexual harassment, according a lawsuit brought by a female employee. Jessica Barraza, who worked night shifts at the factory, said she experienced "near daily" catcalls and inappropriate touching. Ms Barraza is seeking compensatory and punitive damages from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Brexit news – live: EU says ‘genuine urgency’ needed to resolve protocol row following Brussels talks

The EU has said there is still “a genuine urgency” to resolve a dispute with the UK on the operation of the Northern Ireland protocol, following talks between Lord Frost and Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Friday.Although the bloc acknowledged some “progress” was achieved in the discussions, it said the UK should accept its “big move” to reduce checks across the Irish Sea. “We now need to press on and get this crucial issue across the line. This is a real test of political goodwill,” Brussels said in a statement. Meanwhile, the UK’s Brexit minister Lord Frost stipulated that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Can I travel to Austria? Latest restrictions and advice as lockdown imposed

Austria is primed to introduce a nationwide lockdown following a spike in new Covid cases.The new restrictions will come into effect on Monday 22 November and will be in place for at least 10 days, with the option to extend them for a further 10 days. The lockdown will end on 12 December at the latest.There is already a lockdown in place in the country specifically for the two million people who have yet to be fully vaccinated. Since 15 November, unvaccinated residents and visitors are only permitted to leave home for a slim number of reasons, such as...
TRAVEL
BBC

Body found in search for Coventry missing man

A body has been found by police officers searching for a missing man. Anthony Treadgold, 44, was last seen in Coventry on 31 October, on the University of Warwick campus, near Lynchgate Court. His mother Susan Gutteridge appealed for him to make contact on Wednesday. West Midlands Police said a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

'Unsafe' Pontefract care home placed in special measures

A "disorganised" care home deemed an unsafe place for residents to live has been placed in special measures. The Care Quality Commission (CQC) found "serious safeguarding concerns" at Roop Cottage Nursing and Residential Home in Pontefract during a visit in August. Staff were not regularly tested for Covid-19 and there...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy