NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following property will be sold at public sale on the 3rd day of December 2021 at 10:00 A.M. The sale will be conducted at the Goshen County Fairgrounds, west of the camping area, in the impound lot, Torrington, Wyoming. The purpose of this sale is to satisfy a Judgement obtained by Express Collections, Inc. against Lesley Gunhammer in the amount of $4044.45, plus legal interest and accruing costs.

TORRINGTON, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO