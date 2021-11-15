Basketball Sundays are back!!!!

With only one senior lost to graduation for the Indianola girls basketball squad, one of the main strengths the team will bring back is on the defensive end. The Indians held opponents under 50 points in 11 of their 23 games this season, and were one of the top defensive and overall rebounding teams in class 5A. Head coach Jeff Janssen tells KNIA Sports his squad played with a target on their back all season long in 2020-21 due to them being conference champs the previous year, and they responded by working on the things to make them the best team they could be, and he expects to see more of that for next year as they continue to get more athletic and better defensively. The Indians went 18-5 last season.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO