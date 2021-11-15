Basketball Sundays are back!!!!

The opening game for the Virginia Cavaliers (0-1) did not go as planned. In the first half against the Navy Midshipmen, the Hoos shot well from the field (53.8%), but they were lackluster from beyond the arc (25%). Navy held the lead after the first half due to their eight for 12 shooting from three. In the second half, the Hoos’ defensive efforts came to life, but they shot worse from the field than Navy. The Cavaliers shot 28%, compared to Navy’s 36%, which allowed the Midshipmen to hang on. As they look towards their meeting with Radford, the Cavaliers look to regain confidence, as they still search for their first win.
