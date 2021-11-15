ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball Sundays are back!!!!

By Sue Favor
womenshoopsworld.com
 5 days ago

No. 25 Texas toppled No. 3 Stanford, 61-56…….what a game! Stanford will be OK, once they get used...

womenshoopsworld.com

Tide 100.9 FM

Sorry Not Sorry, Georgia, It’s All Over Now

Just when the Georgia Bulldogs thought its program was in prime position to win its first national championship since 1980, a hip-hop megastar that carries the superstitious sports world in the palm of his hand crushed all remaining hope. For those out of the loop, Drake has the cosmic ability...
SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard News

Juwan Howard has left a fast impression at his alma mater, and Michigan officially rewarded its head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday. Howard signed a five-year contract extension with UM yesterday. This locks the former Wolverine in through the 2025-26 season and comes with a “significant” pay increase. After going...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

NCAA Basketball: Memphis, Kentucky, and FSU headlines Sunday Mailbag

Welcome to the 2021-2022 NCAA Basketball season and with that is going to come game previews, rankings that everyone will criticize, and lastly the return of the Busting Brackets Sunday Mailbag. The Mailbag is a place where all the fan’s questions are answered and put together in an article that comes out every Sunday morning. This is done every week throughout the season except for Christmas when no games are played.
KENTUCKY STATE
247Sports

4-star edge Cyrus Moss names top three

The top three is in for elite edge rusher Cyrus Moss. A day after helping Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman to the state title, the four-star defender turned his attention to recruiting and narrowed his focus, naming a top three of Alabama, Arizona State and Oregon. The Ducks are the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wuvanews.com

UVA Basketball Looks to Bounce Back Against Radford

The opening game for the Virginia Cavaliers (0-1) did not go as planned. In the first half against the Navy Midshipmen, the Hoos shot well from the field (53.8%), but they were lackluster from beyond the arc (25%). Navy held the lead after the first half due to their eight for 12 shooting from three. In the second half, the Hoos’ defensive efforts came to life, but they shot worse from the field than Navy. The Cavaliers shot 28%, compared to Navy’s 36%, which allowed the Midshipmen to hang on. As they look towards their meeting with Radford, the Cavaliers look to regain confidence, as they still search for their first win.
RADFORD, VA
Calhoun County Journal

Atchley’s Back – Weaver Basketball

November 8, 2021 By Al Muskewitz   East Alabama Sports Today   WEAVER — When Gary Atchley took the Weaver football job back in the spring he thought his days coaching basketball had come to an end. In the immortal words of Lee Corso, not so fast, my friend. True, Atchley had surrendered his girls […]
WEAVER, AL
womenshoopsworld.com

Another hoopin’ Saturday

Tomorrow’s game schedule features some interesting matchups. UConn is eager to get going. Top players to watch this season. Sue Semrau is back at Florida State after taking a year off to help her mother. Mike Neighbors profile.
BASKETBALL
womenshoopsworld.com

How could too many good players be a problem for UConn?

Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies are loaded with talent this season. All five starters from the 2021 Final Four team return, along with all but one of the supporting cast from their 28-2 season. Then there are the newcomers: Dorka Juhasz, a 6-4 Big Ten first team selection last year, and...
COLLEGE SPORTS
13 WHAM

Bills BACK in Jacksonville: FIVE players to WATCH on Sunday

Mike Catalana and Dan Fetes are down in Jacksonville to preview Buffalo's matchup with the Jaguars. They talk the Bills return to Duval and which players to watch on Sunday. Be sure to check out our YouTube page Buffalo Plus, for more Bills insight, analysis and interviews. Also feel free...
NFL
kniakrls.com

Indianola Girls Basketball Brings Back Defensive Mindset

With only one senior lost to graduation for the Indianola girls basketball squad, one of the main strengths the team will bring back is on the defensive end. The Indians held opponents under 50 points in 11 of their 23 games this season, and were one of the top defensive and overall rebounding teams in class 5A. Head coach Jeff Janssen tells KNIA Sports his squad played with a target on their back all season long in 2020-21 due to them being conference champs the previous year, and they responded by working on the things to make them the best team they could be, and he expects to see more of that for next year as they continue to get more athletic and better defensively. The Indians went 18-5 last season.
INDIANOLA, IA
womenshoopsworld.com

Coach’s Chair: Allison Guth, Yale University

Entering her seventh year as head coach at Yale, Allison Guth has twice led the Bulldogs to a school record 19-plus wins, as well as postseason appearances, for the first time. Individual players have also won all-Ivy League awards and academic recognition during her tenure. Guth was a high school...
COLLEGE SPORTS
womenshoopsworld.com

UConn’s Poffenbarger leaves the program

Saylor Poffenbarger, a 6-2 freshman guard, will enter the transfer portal, UConn announced today. Poffenbarger enrolled at UConn for the spring semester this year and played sparingly in 12 games last season. She has been unable to practice regularly as she recovers from a series of injuries to her back,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
womenshoopsworld.com

Game schedules continue to be packed

The first real AP top 25 poll of the season bears no resemblance to the preseason version. Too many good players are not a problem for UConn. New season, new possibilities for West Virginia. Oregon hopes that Te-Hina Paopao, Nyara Sabally and Taylor Bigby return from injury in time for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bemidji Pioneer

FRIEZ COLUMN: Basketball is back, and with it an air of familiar excitement

There’s something special about the melody of basketballs dribbling throughout a gym as one grand symphony. The revival of that song is music to my ears. College basketball returns to Bemidji State this weekend, which is always one of the most exciting times of year for me. I love the football and soccer coverage (among others, of course), but I’m a basketball guy at heart. So there’s something extra fun about November.
BEMIDJI, MN
womenshoopsworld.com

Scores continue to be interesting

No. 8 Iowa 87, Southern 67……and Caitlin Clark garners the second triple-double of her career for the Hawkeyes….. IUPUI has forfeited their game against Cleveland due to positive COVID cases within the program. College player news:. The NCAA’s starting five for the week. Sedona Prince has partnered with multiple companies...
COLLEGE SPORTS
womenshoopsworld.com

A bunch of blowouts

Stony Brook downed Rutgers, 53-44, to earn their third win in program history over a Power 5 team. Texas is the NCAA’s team of the week. South Carolina has sold more than 10,000 season tickets. Iowa is looking to rest and recover before a two-game stretch. Minnesota is better on...
COLLEGE SPORTS

