Africa Mobile Networks extend coverage with Gilat

Advanced Television
 5 days ago

Gilat Satellite Networks, a global player in satellite networking technology, solutions and services, has announced that Africa’s largest satellite cellular backhaul network is extending its coverage to a dozen countries in Africa. Africa Mobile Networks (AMN)...

