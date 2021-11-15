ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 15 November 2021

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 319 Issued at 2200Z on 15 Nov 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 14/2100Z to 15/2100Z: Solar activity has been at very low levels for the past 24 hours. There are currently 2 numbered sunspot regions on...

www.spaceref.com

SpaceRef

Commercial Spaceflight Federation Statement on Russian Anti-Satellite Test

The Commercial Spaceflight Federation (CSF) strongly condemns the deliberate destruction of satellites endangering humans in orbit and other spaceflight activities, which underpin our economy. Commercial operators make every effort to avoid creating space debris, recognizing the importance of environmental stewardship for all users. CSF and its members are dedicated to creating a sustainable and safe space environment that enables continued human presence in low-Earth orbit and responsible satellite constellations to improve life on Earth. CSF is committed to working with the US government to address space sustainability to eliminate the irresponsible and purposeful creation of space debris.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

University of Guam awarded $715K for aquifer research using NASA technology

This November, University of Guam will start a $715,014 project that will use unmanned aerial systems (UAS), remote sensing, and NASA technology to closely examine the Northern Guam Lens Aquifer, which supplies 90% of the island’s drinking water, and produce critical data and tools for resource management. Hånom Fresko yan...
EDUCATION
SpaceRef

NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List #976 19 November 2021 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. Please note: The next issue of SPACELINE Current Awareness (List #977) will be sent on Friday, December 3,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Sierra Space Secures Record $1.4 Billion Series A Growth Investment and Achieves $4.5 Billion Valuation

Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company with 1,100 employees, more than 500 missions and over 30 years of space flight heritage, announced today a $1.4 billion Series A investment of primary capital, the first capital raise for the company and the second-largest private capital raise globally in the aerospace and defense sector ever.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Supercomputing Reveals "Fossil Record" of Galaxy Collisions and Mergers

This image sequence shows two simulated galaxies in the early stages of a collision that will ultimately throw many stars from both galaxies into wide orbits, creating a faint stellar halo around the larger galaxy and features interstellar low-density gases in blue to high-density gases in orange. How do galaxies...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

BigBear.ai Enters into Commercial Partnership with Terran Orbital to Support Satellite Constellation Manufacturing and Operations

BigBear.ai, a leading provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions, announced today that it has entered into a landmark software agreement with Terran Orbital, a global leader and pioneer in the development, innovation and operation of small satellites and earth observation solutions. BigBear.ai’s AI-powered insights will enhance Terran Orbital’s manufacturing, operations, and multi-source Earth imaging offering for U.S. government, international defense and commercial clients.
ECONOMY
SpaceRef

Kahoot! announces collaboration with NASA to amplify engagement in STEM learning

Today, Kahoot!, a global learning platform company, announced it is collaborating with NASA, America's civil space program and the global leader in space exploration. Kahoot! will offer a unique collection of ready-to-use STEM experiences on Kahoot! Academy, the global knowledge platform, online community and premium content marketplace on Kahoot!. These collections support next-level engagement in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

New Electric Propulsion Engine For Spacecraft Test-Fired in Orbit For First Time

For the satellites spinning around Earth, using electricity to ionize and push particles of xenon gets them to go where they need to go. While xenon atoms ionize easily and are heavy enough to build thrust, the gas is rare and expensive, not to mention difficult to store. Thanks to new research, we could soon have an alternative. Enter iodine.  Full in-orbit operation of a satellite powered by iodine gas has now been carried out by space tech company ThrustMe, and the technology promises to lead to satellite propulsion systems that are more efficient and affordable than ever before. The iodine electric propulsion system...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter's Mars Color Imager (MARCI): A New Workflow for Processing Its Image Data

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter's (MRO's) Mars Color Imager (MARCI) has returned approximately daily, approximately global images of Mars since late 2006, in up to seven different colors, from ultraviolet through near-infrared. To-date, that is over 5300 Mars days of data, nearly eight full Mars Years, or more than 15 Earth years. The data are taken at up to nearly 500 meters per pixel, and the nearly circular orbit of MRO and its consistent early afternoon imaging provide an unprecedented baseline of data with which to study Mars' atmosphere and surface processes. Unfortunately, processing the MARCI data is difficult, fraught with exploding file sizes, issues that require workarounds in free software, and other problems that make this a severely under-utilized dataset. This paper discusses a workflow to process MARCI data to their fullest, including suggestions on how to work around issues unique to MARCI and its interaction with the current version of the free software ISIS (Integrated Software for Imagers and Spectrometers), and discussion of some trades that can be made to dramatically speed data processing are also described. Examples of processed MARCI images, mosaics, and color composites are shown, demonstrating the abilities of this workflow on global, regional, and local areas at the full, 96 pixels per degree scale afforded by MARCI.
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

James Webb Space Telescope Primed to Lift the Haze Surrounding Sub-Neptunes

Illustration comparing the sizes of sub-Neptune exoplanets TOI-421 b and GJ 1214 b to Earth and Neptune. Both TOI-421 b and GJ 1214 b are in between Earth and Neptune in terms of radius, mass, and density. The low densities of the two exoplanets indicates that they must have thick atmospheres. The planets are arranged from left to right in order of increasing radius and mass:
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Teledyne e2v HiRel Announces New Radiation Dosimeters for Space Applications

Teledyne e2v HiRel today announced availability of 3 new radiation dosimeter models that further broaden its popular range of radiation measurement devices. Aimed at high altitude aerospace applications and all space applications from GEO satellites and LEO constellations to scientific exploration, each new model occupies minimal volume and adds only 17g weight to any mission.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Planet and New Light Technologies Deliver Satellite Imagery to Power Rapid Disaster Response at FEMA

Planet, a leading provider of near-daily high-resolution data and insights about Earth, today announced a collaboration with its partner New Light Technologies Inc. (NLT) to provide the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) imagery to support enhanced situational awareness for effective disaster response. Emergency managers require up-to-date information throughout the lifecycle...
ECONOMY
SpaceRef

NASA Invites Media to SpaceX’s 24th Cargo Launch to Space Station

Media accreditation is now open for SpaceX’s 24th cargo resupply mission for NASA to the International Space Station. Liftoff of the cargo Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket is targeted for late December from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Media prelaunch and launch activities...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Smdp Planetary Science Data Archiving program will not include tools starting in ROSES-2022

In response to recommendations from the Planetary Data Ecosystem Independent Review Board, Planetary Science Division is implementing a change in its process to fund tools. Though they continue to be in scope for C.4 Planetary Data Archiving, Restoration, and Tools (PDART) this year in ROSES-2021, "Tools" will not be solicited by C.4 (renamed PDAR) in ROSES-2022. A novel approach to Tools is anticipated in ROSES-2023. Proposals that include Tools may be submitted in response to C.4 PDART in ROSES-2021 until March 29, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NanoAvionics to launch its 5th satellite rideshare mission with new MP42 bus aboard SpaceX Transporter-4

Smallsat integrator NanoAvionics has announced its latest satellite rideshare mission “MP42” to be launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 with payloads from OQ Technology and Veoware. Using the prototype of its new MP42 microsatellite bus, it is the fifth shared satellite mission by NanoAvionics, which has been one of the firsts companies in the nanosatellite industry to successfully kickstart and continue such a commercial programme. The launch of NanoAvionics’ satellite has been booked for the SpaceX Transporter-4 mission, planned for 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Crew Operations Aboard Space Station Return to Normal

NASA and U.S. Space Command continue to monitor the debris cloud created by a recent Russian anti-satellite test. The International Space Station and crew members are safe and have resumed normal operations. The largest risk from the debris was in the first 24 hours and telemetry from the space station indicates no issues during that time. About 1:20 a.m. EST today, radial hatches extending from the space station's center, including Kibo, Columbus, the Permanent Multipurpose Module, Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, and Quest Joint Airlock, were reopened.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Planet Federal Signs Contract Extension with National Reconnaissance Office

Planet, a leading provider of daily data and insights about the Earth, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Planet Federal, expanded its contract with the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) to provide the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community with continued access to Planet’s daily, unclassified satellite data. This contract modification expands NRO’s current access to now include monitoring over new areas of interest.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

