ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Veteran NASA Astronauts Michael Lopez-Alegria, Pamela Melroy and Scott Kelly Inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame® at Kennedy Space Center

SpaceRef
 5 days ago

Veteran NASA astronauts Michael Lopez-Alegria, vice president of business development for Axiom Space, Pamela Melroy, NASA deputy administrator, and Scott Kelly were inducted today into the prestigious United States Astronaut Hall of Fame – marking the 19th class of honorees to join this esteemed society. The ceremony was held...

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
SpaceRef

Decadal White Paper: Accelerating Martian and Lunar Science through SpaceX Starship Missions

SpaceX is developing the Starship vehicle for both human and robotic flights to the surface of the Moon and Mars. This two-stage vehicle offers unprecedented payload capacity and the promise of lowering the cost of surface access due to its full reusability. An individual Starship spacecraft is being designed to fly large crews to another planetary surface, many of whom could conduct long-term science investigations taking advantage of the support infrastructure SpaceX intends to build.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Astronaut Hall of Fame: NASA Honors Three Astronauts Who Represent the American Character

This past weekend, NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy, along with fellow veteran astronauts Michael López-Alegría and Scott Kelly, were inducted into the United States Astronaut Hall of Fame. As the inductees of the 2020 class, they joined the 99 individuals who currently hold that this esteemed honor. Astronauts López-Alegría, Melroy, and Kelly were selected as inductees in 2020. However, their induction ceremony was postponed, allowing us to safely honor their achievements with family, friends, and the NASA workforce at Kennedy Space Center.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pamela Melroy
SpaceRef

NASA SMD Science Information Policy RFI Released

The information produced as part of NASA’s scientific research activities represents a significant public investment. NASA holds this information as a public trust to increase knowledge and serve the public good. This information includes publications, data, and software created in the pursuit of scientific knowledge. It is the Science Mission Directorate’s policy, consistent with NASA and Federal policy, that information produced from SMD-funded scientific research activities be made publicly available.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Spaceline Current Awareness List #976 19 November 2021 (Space Life Science Research Results)

SPACELINE Current Awareness Lists are distributed via listserv and are available on the NASA Task Book website at https://taskbook.nasaprs.com/Publication/spaceline.cfm. Please send any correspondence to Shawna Byrd, SPACELINE Current Awareness Senior Editor, SPACELINE@nasaprs.com. Please note: The next issue of SPACELINE Current Awareness (List #977) will be sent on Friday, December 3,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CBS Denver

Fairview High School Grad Jessica Watkins Will Become First Black Woman On International Space Station Crew

(CBS4) – The first Black woman who will live and work on the International Space Station is from Colorado. Jessica Watkins has been assigned to the upcoming SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the space station, NASA announced this week. (credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls) Watkins went to Fairview High School in Boulder and claims Lafayette as her hometown. This will be her first trip to space. Watkins will serve as mission specialist when the crew launches in April for a 6 month science mission aboard the microgravity laboratory. NASA selected Watkins as an astronaut in 2017. Jessica Watkins is seen at the top right in 2017 with...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Shuttle#Space Exploration#Interstellar Space#Axiom Space#United States#Hall Of Fame
SpaceRef

Crew Operations Aboard Space Station Return to Normal

NASA and U.S. Space Command continue to monitor the debris cloud created by a recent Russian anti-satellite test. The International Space Station and crew members are safe and have resumed normal operations. The largest risk from the debris was in the first 24 hours and telemetry from the space station indicates no issues during that time. About 1:20 a.m. EST today, radial hatches extending from the space station's center, including Kibo, Columbus, the Permanent Multipurpose Module, Bigelow Expandable Activity Module, and Quest Joint Airlock, were reopened.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Twin Of NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Begins Terrain Tests

OPTIMISM, the full-scale engineering model of Perseverance, begins a series of rigorous tests to assess the risk of potential driving hazards on the surface of the Red Planet. On a recent day in November, the car-size rover rolled slowly forward, then stopped, perched on the threshold of a Martian landscape. But this rover, named OPTIMISM, wasn't on the Red Planet. And the landscape was a boulder-strewn mock-up of the real Mars - the Mars Yard at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tmj4.com

NASA astronaut will be 1st Black woman to join International Space Station crew

WASHINGTON, D.C. — NASA astronaut Jessica Watkins is set to become the first Black woman to join the International Space Station crew on a long-duration mission. The U.S. space agency announced this week that the 33-year-old will serve as a mission specialist on the upcoming SpaceX Crew-4 mission, the fourth crew rotation flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft to the space station.
INDUSTRY
SpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 16 November, 2021 - Orbital Debris Continued Influence

The ISS team continues to monitor the effects of a Russian satellite breakup that created sufficient debris and posed a conjunction threat to the ISS. As part of the nominal procedure for ISS conjunctions, yesterday the crew closed all hatches and both Dragon and Soyuz crews sheltered in their respective vehicles. Out of caution for crew safety, all radial hatches have remained closed until ground teams have determined there is no longer a conjunction threat to the ISS. In addition, the debris cloud from the satellite event has impacted several of this week's activities with the closure of the hatches.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Capcom
WUSA

NASA SpaceX astronauts say being in space never becomes routine

WASHINGTON — SpaceX has been sending NASA astronauts one after another up to the International Space Station over the past year. SpaceX Crew 1 was part of the first operational mission launched one year ago this week. We spoke with Dragon Crew Commander Michael Hopkins, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Axiom Space reveals robust microgravity research portfolio for first-ever private mission to visit International Space Station

Axiom Space, a leader in human spaceflight and human-rated space infrastructure, announced today the research underpinning its historic Ax-1 mission targeted for launch to the International Space Station in February 2022. On the first fully private mission to ever visit the ISS, the multinational crew of four private astronauts with Axiom’s Michael López-Alegría as commander will pioneer a new phase of microgravity utilization amongst non-government entities – laying the groundwork for a full realization of low-Earth orbit’s possibilities and bringing critical findings back down to Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Receives 11th Consecutive ‘Clean’ Financial Audit Opinion

For the 11th straight year, NASA has received an unmodified, or “clean,” opinion from an external auditor on its fiscal year 2021 financial statements. The rating is the best possible audit opinion, certifying that NASA’s financial statements conform with accepted accounting principles for federal agencies and accurately present the agency’s financial position.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Extends Hubble Operations Contract, Provides Mission Update

The Hubble Space Telescope, a project of international cooperation between NASA and ESA (European Space Agency), has fundamentally changed the way we view our universe time and again. Now in its 32nd year in space, Hubble has delivered unprecedented insights about the cosmos, from the most distant galaxy observed so far to familiar planets in our neighborhood, including Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA TV to Air DART Prelaunch Activities, Launch

NASA will provide coverage of the upcoming prelaunch and launch activities for the agency’s first planetary defense test mission, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). The mission will help determine if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course. DART’s target asteroid is not a threat to Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Invites Media to Webb Telescope Science Briefings

NASA will hold two virtual media briefings Thursday, Nov. 18, on the science goals and capabilities of the James Webb Space Telescope. Participants will preview how the world’s largest and most powerful space science telescope will build on the discoveries of other missions to answer fundamental questions about the universe and its origins. Participants will also discuss Webb’s four scientific instruments, designed to study a wide range of objects in space, from planets and stars to galaxies and dark energy.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy