Veteran NASA Astronauts Michael Lopez-Alegria, Pamela Melroy and Scott Kelly Inducted into the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame® at Kennedy Space Center

(CBS4) – The first Black woman who will live and work on the International Space Station is from Colorado. Jessica Watkins has been assigned to the upcoming SpaceX Crew-4 mission to the space station, NASA announced this week. (credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls) Watkins went to Fairview High School in Boulder and claims Lafayette as her hometown. This will be her first trip to space. Watkins will serve as mission specialist when the crew launches in April for a 6 month science mission aboard the microgravity laboratory. NASA selected Watkins as an astronaut in 2017. Jessica Watkins is seen at the top right in 2017 with...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO