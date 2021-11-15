Monday PM Forecast: warmer start to the week

A strong cold front is heading toward South Mississippi. We are seeing some scattered showers, mainly along the coastal areas. The rain chances will stay with us through this afternoon and until the frontal system passes through the area. Behind the front will be much cooler temperatures. Temps will be in the 50s by 9 PM, so grab a coat if you’re going to be outside this evening. And if you’re heading out to catch a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse, you will need a coat and a blanket. The partial eclipse starts at 1:18 AM and lasts until 4:47 AM. This is the longest eclipse in over 500 years. It is also going to be during the full moon tonight. It will turn red around 2:45 AM and be at maximum eclipse at 3:03 AM. The cooler air will stick around for a couple of days before another front moves in by Monday.

