Environment

Monday PM Forecast: warmer start to the week

By Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus
wbrz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe story for the first half of the week will be warmer temperatures. Showers could return as early as Wednesday. Next 24 Hours: The low clouds that moved across area skies on Monday afternoon should exit from west to eats overnight. With this clearing, low temperatures will ease back into the...

www.wbrz.com

fox5atlanta.com

Thursday morning weather forecast

Thursday is still pretty pleasant overall today despite a cold front moving our way. A few showers will cross north Georgia later this morning and in the afternoon, and then everything changes for a clear, breezy, and much colder night.
WEEKEND WEATHER: Coldest of season expected Sunday night

High pressure moves east on Saturday with southerly winds allowing us to warm back into the low to mid 50s. Clouds will increase ahead of the next cold front that is expected to arrive Sunday. Ahead of the front rain will develop and spread across southern Indiana Saturday night and...
#Heavy Rain#Thanksgiving#Caribbean Sea#Severe Weather#Nwscpc#The Wbrz Hurricane Center
KXLY

1-3 inches of snow expected in higher elevations – Mark

A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect today and we could see some of the first significant snowfall of the season. That said, it will happen in our higher elevations. Between 1-3 inches of snow are expected about 2,000 feet. In the valleys, we’ll see rain. Temperatures will linger in...
wbrz.com

Thursday AM Forecast: Dodging showers all morning long, Lunar eclipse tonight

A few showers will be around today before temperatures fall. Today & Tonight: A few showers have already moved through the area and more on and off showers are expected through the morning as the cold front approaches the area. Temperatures will reach the low 70s ahead of the front, but after it passes in the early afternoon, temperatures will start dropping. This evening temperatures will be in the 50s with clearing conditions. Skies will be clear overnight, and temperatures will drop into the 40s.
KSNT

Sunny and chilly for Thursday

After a cold start this morning, we’ll struggle to warm up through the daytime as well. Despite the abundance of sunshine, temperatures will suffer barely making it into the upper 40s and lower 50s for afternoon highs. A light northwest breeze will make it feel even colder throughout the day at 10-15 mph.
wxxv25.com

11/18 – Rob’s “Cold Frontal Passage” Afternoon Forecast

Rain chances will gradually decrease through this afternoon as a cold front moves east. An increase in northeasterly flow will become breezy this evening through Friday evening. Much cooler/drier air moves in following the front with low temperatures trending in the low to mid 40s for most Thursday and Friday night. High pressure then builds in heading into the weekend.
3 News Now

Slight Warmer Late Week

Clouds start to move in from the northwest to the southeast overnight. They should build in slowly enough for most of us to enjoy a decent view of the eclipse, which peaks around 3 am. Cites farther north may just have to be a little more patient to catch a break in the clouds. We cool into the low 30s as the wind starts to kick back in by Friday morning.
WLOX

Wesley's Thursday First Alert Weather Forecast

A strong cold front is heading toward South Mississippi. We are seeing some scattered showers, mainly along the coastal areas. The rain chances will stay with us through this afternoon and until the frontal system passes through the area. Behind the front will be much cooler temperatures. Temps will be in the 50s by 9 PM, so grab a coat if you’re going to be outside this evening. And if you’re heading out to catch a glimpse of the partial lunar eclipse, you will need a coat and a blanket. The partial eclipse starts at 1:18 AM and lasts until 4:47 AM. This is the longest eclipse in over 500 years. It is also going to be during the full moon tonight. It will turn red around 2:45 AM and be at maximum eclipse at 3:03 AM. The cooler air will stick around for a couple of days before another front moves in by Monday.
