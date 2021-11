A joint British and American operation is underway to find an F-35B warplane with highly advanced secret technology in waters two kilometres deep in the Mediterranean after it crashed while taking off from an aircraft carrier.The entry point of the fast-jet into the ocean was not far from the vessel, HMS Queen Elizabeth. However, the aircraft’s wings would have made it glide underwater for a distance before sinking to the bottom, say defence officials, making locating it a complex process. The immediate focus would be to recover the most sensitive equipment from the aircraft, which cost about £100m each. The...

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO