ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball in ‘Being the Ricardos’: Reactions

By Laila Abuelhawa
country1025.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe trailer for Amazon Prime’s Being the Ricardos sparked mixed reviews among Lucille Ball fans on social media last week, with many viewers divided about Nicole Kidman’s portrayal of the television icon. In the biopic, Kidman and co-star Javier Bardem portray the sitcom legends Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz amid a...

country1025.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

See Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem Like Never Before as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in Full Trailer

Watch: Nicole Kidman Is Doing a Musical With Meryl Streep & Ryan Murphy. We're stepping back in time to the 1950s on the big screen—but not everything is black and white. The newly unveiled trailer for the highly anticipated movie Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, spotlights the not always rosy dynamic between Lucille Ball and her husband of 20 years, Desi Arnaz.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Aaron Sorkin Defends Casting Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball: ‘I’m Not Looking’ for Impersonation

Aaron Sorkin gave his first in-depth interview on his upcoming directorial effort “Being the Ricardos” to The Hollywood Reporter, and the discussion touched upon the controversial castings of Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. “I Love Lucy” fans have knocked Kidman’s casting as she does not look like the real Lucille Ball, while trailers for the film have ignited complaints that she doesn’t sound like Ball either. Sorkin said he wasn’t concerned with any of that when casting. He wanted Kidman to play the character he wrote on the page before trying to impersonate the...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Being the Ricardos Poster Shares the Love Between Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem snuggle up close in the latest Being the Ricardos poster released from Amazon Studios. Lucie Arnaz gave the film her seal of approval, saying,"[Sorkin] made a great movie... He captured the essence of that time in their lives so well. He captured the heart of my mother and my father, their relationship. He captured the love between those players in the I Love Lucy show. The tension that was brought on in this particular week when all hell broke loose."
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Alia Shawkat
Person
Nina Arianda
Person
Debra Messing
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
J. K. Simmons
Person
Jk Simmons
Person
Desi Arnaz
Person
Aaron Sorkin
Person
Javier Bardem
First Showing

Full Trailer for Aaron Sorkin's 'Being the Ricardos' About Lucille Ball

"If they 'boo' you, we're done…" Amazon Prime has debuted the official trailer for Being the Ricardos, the latest film written and directed by Aaron Sorkin following his other two features - Molly's Game and The Trial of the Chicago 7. The first teaser dropped last month. This time he's pulling a Steve Jobs but for classic TV show "I Love Lucy" instead. The film follows Lucy and Desi (Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz) as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage. It takes place over one week during the production of the show, hence the Steve Jobs concept of the story taking place in a short amount of time. Nicole Kidman stars as Lucille Ball, with Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz, plus a fabulous cast including J.K. Simmons, Jake Lacy, Nina Arianda, Alia Shawkat, Linda Lavin, Clark Gregg, and Tony Hale as Jess Oppenheimer. Both trailers for this so far are a bit off, or is it just me? All the music and the strange dialogue choices, rather than showing some scenes. I still hope this is good? But it's hard to say.
MOVIES
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
E! News

Kristen Stewart Is Engaged to Dylan Meyer After 2 Years Together

Watch: Kristen Stewart Just Keeps Giving Us Chills as Princess Diana. This angel has found her forever partner in crime: Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer are engaged!. The Charlie's Angels alum and the screenwriter put a ring on it after dating for nearly two years, the actress confirmed to Howard Stern on No. 2. Stewart, who will soon appear as Princess Diana on the big screen, seems ready to have a royal wedding of her own.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television#Actor#Amazon#Desi#Ampas
thesource.com

Megan Thee Stallion Hosts Hottieween Party in Hollywood

Megan Thee Stallion hosted an exclusive Halloween Party in Los Angeles, closing out a packed spooky weekend. Megan Thee Stallion, a longtime fan of D’USSE shared her favorite cognac with friends Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Tessa Thompson, Ryan Destiny, Rickey Thompson, Denzel Dion, and more. Before the party, Hot...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Venus and Serena Williams Stop By ‘King Richard’ Premiere as Cast Talks Portraying “The Truth About This Family”

After five nights of starry events, Hollywood’s AFI Fest closed out on Sunday with the premiere of Warner Bros.’ King Richard, plus two very special guests — the film’s subjects, Venus and Serena Williams. The sisters — who are both executive producers on the story of their journey to tennis stardom, fueled by father Richard and his extensive plans for their careers — walked the red carpet alongside Saniyya Sidney, who plays a young Venus, and Demi Singleton, who plays a young Serena, as the cast reflected on portraying the famous family. “I’ve loved Richard Williams for a lot of years,” Will...
TENNIS
Insider

Natalie Wood's sister 'always thought' husband Robert Wagner was responsible for her drowning death: 'I think he's a coward'

The circumstances surrounding actress Natalie Wood's 1981 death have long been mysterious. In "Little Sister," Lana Wood presents a possible culprit: Natalie's husband, actor Robert Wagner. "It would mean everything to Natalie" if her case was finally resolved, Lana told Insider. Actress Lana Wood has always believed actor Robert Wagner...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Fans can't believe what Kristen Stewart just said about Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart is about to return to the big screen in a huge new role, as she stars as Princess Diana in upcoming film Spencer (out 5 November). And while Kristen has spoken extensively about Diana in the run up to playing her, the actress' latest comments about the princess have fans pretty baffled, and it's hilarious.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Will Smith Gave Money to ‘King Richard’ Co-Stars After Warners Shifted to Day-and-Date

“King Richard” star and Oscar contender Will Smith opened up his wallet for his cast members amid a reported $40-million payday, The Hollywood Reporter says. Smith produces and stars in the film as the father of Venus and Serena Williams, and per reports, after WarnerMedia shifted its Warner Bros. slate to day-and-date for 2021, he opted to give money to his fellow co-stars. The idea was to compensate the actors for lost theatrical returns. “Smith enjoyed a hefty payday — according to reports, as much as $40 million — and then personally wrote checks to the cast which includes Saniyya Sidney...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy