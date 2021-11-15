ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Turning 65? Important dates and information when shopping for a Medicare Advantage Plan

By KUTV
KUTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavigating Medicare can be challenging, but don't worry! There are some easy steps you can take to ensure you select the right plan. Every year, from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, you have the chance to review your coverage, make changes, or switch to a new plan. What is...

kutv.com

Comments / 1

Related
GovExec.com

Plan on Paying (a Lot) More for Medicare Part B Next Year

It was only a matter of time. Medicare is in worse financial shape than Social Security, so it wasn’t a complete surprise to see the new standard Medicare Part B premium increase substantially for 2022. The standard rate is going up 14.5%, from $148.50 per month for one person to...
ECONOMY
villages-news.com

Advantage Plans are no advantage

There is a constant television and radio barrage of ads for so-called Medicare “Advantage” plans. It should alert anyone that spending that much money on advertising suggests there is a huge profit to be made in that product. Medicare recipients should realize that “Advantage” plans are private insurance companies, who have contracted with Medicare. Their only requirement is to offer the same coverages as Medicare. Most have co-pays, are PP plan (preferred providers) – which means you do not get to choose your doctor and doctors you have used in the past may not be in their plan. If you go outside their plan, you can be billed. Also, as private insurers, they have thousands of employees whose only job is to deny or delay your claims. Virtually always, regular Medicare and a supplement plan will cover more than the “Advantage” plans. This idea was hatched by the GOP in an effort to move people off regular Medicare and back to private insurance in an effort to do away with “socialized medicine” as many of them called Medicare when it was first proposed.
ECONOMY
ABC 4

Do you know the 3 C’s of Medicare?

(Good Things Utah) – Dr. Bittner from Optum tells you what to look for when choosing a new provider. Many people change their Medicare plans and their doctors at the same time. They might have moved, their circumstances have changed, and so on. What should people be looking for in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage#Medicare Premiums#Medicare Benefits#The Centers For Medicare#Medicaid Services
Canyon News

2022 Medicare Premiums And Costs Are Ridiculous!!

UNITED STATES—Hello Toni: I have recently enrolled in Medicare and received my 2022 Medicare and You handbook and cannot find what the 2022 Medicare costs will be? Do you have any idea what the new Medicare costs are? Will the Medicare premiums and costs increase as gas and food have? Thank You, Sarah from San Antonio, TX.
HEALTH
Kankakee Daily Journal

Does Medicare cover mobility scooters or wheelchairs?

Dear Savvy Senior, I have arthritis in my hips and knees and have a difficult time getting around anymore. What do I need to do to get a Medicare-covered electric-powered scooter or wheelchair? — Need a Ride. Dear Need, If you’re enrolled in original Medicare, getting an electric-powered mobility scooter...
CARS
moneytalksnews.com

Only a Sliver of Retirees Can Cover This Overlooked Expense

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Long-term care is a wide-ranging and often-overlooked component of retirement planning. It runs the gamut from occasional help with cooking and cleaning to around-the-clock care provided in a nursing home setting. While analysis from the Center for Retirement Research at Boston College shows that nearly 1 in 5 retirees won’t need any long-term services and supports, a large percentage of people who do need this type of care will struggle to pay for it. In fact, more than a third of retirees won’t be able to pay for even minimal needs, like hiring someone to help prepare meals, without running out of money.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
Kiplinger

What Retirees Will Pay for Medicare in 2022

Health care can get expensive, and Medicare is no exception. Because of that, it’s essential that Medicare beneficiaries know what their out-of-pocket expenses will be. This can be different depending on your income level and which plan you select. This rundown of what you can expect to pay in 2022...
alamedasun.com

CMS Announces 2022 Medicare Part B Premiums

On Nov. 12, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) released the 2022 Medicare Parts A and B premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance amounts, and the 2022 Part D income-related monthly adjustment amounts. Most people with Medicare will see a 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in their 2022 Social Security benefits—the largest COLA in 30 years. This significant COLA increase will more than cover the increase in the Medicare Part B monthly premium.
ECONOMY
Lootpress

Medicare Advantage Should Be Preserved

As a nurse and former director of the West Virginia Medicaid program, I have come to value the importance of medical care coordination and having a medical home. Having a medical home means your primary care provider, be they a physician or an advance practice nurse, helps to coordinate your medical care. Included in this model should be a case manager to assist a patient navigate the medical system. Medicare Advantage offers these options for seniors who are covered by that type of Medicare plan.
HEALTH SERVICES
homehealthcarenews.com

In-Home Support Services Becoming Top Medicare Advantage Benefit

In-home support services are the most popular — and arguably impactful — supplemental benefit offered by Medicare Advantage (MA) plans under the primarily health-related category. That statement was supported by recently unveiled figures from ATI Advisory. It’s now being emphasized even further, thanks to a new data brief commissioned by...
HEALTH SERVICES
TechCrunch

EasyHealth, a startup targeting the Medicare experience, announces $135M Series A

EasyHealth was founded in 2020 (initially under the name Medicare Advisors 365, but has since rebranded to EasyHealth), and this most recent round represents the company’s total financing. The $135 million Series A consists of a $100 million credit facility, and $35 million in equity financing. The round was led by Anthemis Group and QED Investors and included Victory Park Capital, Nationwide Ventures, Healthy Ventures, Brewer Lane and Operator Partners.
BUSINESS
federalnewsnetwork.com

Coordinating your health plan with Medicare: Does it work for you?

Many of the 4-plus million people enrolled in the Federal Employees Health Benefits (FEHB) Program are either retired civil servants, or the spouses or survivor annuitants of a former fed. Thanks to the federal benefits program, many retirees are at least as comfortable and financially secure as their private sector...
HEALTH
seattlepi.com

Is It time for a change? Evaluating health insurance plans during Open Enrollment

(BPT) - A lot can happen in a year, especially if it includes major life changes such as retirement or a new career. In particular, your health status and finances can shift a lot over the course of 12 months. Fortunately, the Open Enrollment period is a good time to review your healthcare coverage and learn about options that meet your current health needs.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy