Turning 65? Important dates and information when shopping for a Medicare Advantage Plan

There is a constant television and radio barrage of ads for so-called Medicare “Advantage” plans. It should alert anyone that spending that much money on advertising suggests there is a huge profit to be made in that product. Medicare recipients should realize that “Advantage” plans are private insurance companies, who have contracted with Medicare. Their only requirement is to offer the same coverages as Medicare. Most have co-pays, are PP plan (preferred providers) – which means you do not get to choose your doctor and doctors you have used in the past may not be in their plan. If you go outside their plan, you can be billed. Also, as private insurers, they have thousands of employees whose only job is to deny or delay your claims. Virtually always, regular Medicare and a supplement plan will cover more than the “Advantage” plans. This idea was hatched by the GOP in an effort to move people off regular Medicare and back to private insurance in an effort to do away with “socialized medicine” as many of them called Medicare when it was first proposed.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO