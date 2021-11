About the role: We are looking to appoint suitably experienced Exam Invigilators to join us from November 2021 for the exams taking place throughout the academic year. The ideal candidates will be punctual and well organised, excellent communicators, have experience of supervising students and be flexible with their availability. Whilst experience is preferred, full training will be provided for the successful candidate. Whilst the role is ad-hoc, hours will be agreed with the successful candidates in advance and there will be an opportunity to work regularly during the academy’s usual examination periods.

JOBS ・ 9 DAYS AGO