ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington confirms Chase Young’s injury is season-ending

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Chase Young will not play the rest of this season after injuring his right leg and is scheduled to undergo surgery.

Washington coach Ron Rivera confirmed the prognosis for Young on Monday in the wake of the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year during the first half of an of defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Rivera did not reveal whether Young tore the ACL in his right knee and did not specify what the surgery is for. Washington said Sunday that Young left the game with a knee injury, and Rivera said it was possibly an ACL tear.

The 2020 No. 2 pick finishes his second NFL season with 1 1/2 sacks. Rookie Shaka Toney is among the pass rushers who will fill in for Young at Carolina and the rest of the year.

“We’re going to rely on some young guys to step up and get opportunities,” Rivera said.

Young got hurt Sunday while trying to get past left tackle Donovan Smith in order to pressure Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. He ended up on the grass, wincing and writhing around on the ground for a bit, all the while keeping his right leg straight.

After Young was checked by team trainers, a cart was driven out onto the field. But Young declined to get on and be driven off, instead motioning for teammate Brandon Scherff to give him a hand to help stand up.

Young then headed toward the locker room, draping his arms on the shoulders of two people for support while he limped off. He gave teammates a speech of encouragement at halftime and returned to the sideline on crutches later.

WHAT’S WORKING

Washington’s defense shined with and without Young against Brady and the Buccaneers, pressuring the 44-year-old quarterback plenty and intercepting him twice. Third-down defense, which was the unit’s worst category during the first few games of the season, was much better, holding Tampa Bay to a 40% conversion rate.

“We eliminated the stupid mistakes,” defensive tackle Jonathan Allen said. “We made them drive the length of the field and not go over the top on us. This is what happens when you do things the right way. But what separates the good teams from the bad teams is being able to do this on a weekly basis.”

The offense is clicking, too, with quarterback Taylor Heinicke showing off some of the chemistry he has developed with the receivers. Heinicke isn’t perfect, but the clock-killing, 19-play, 80-yard drive over 10:26 showed how he could manage a situation like a veteran and Washington’s ability to run the ball.

“One of the things I was really pleased with was that we were able to run the ball when we knew they knew we had to run the ball,” Rivera said. “That was big.”

WHAT NEEDS HELP

Red zone offense is still a bit of a concern after settling for two field goals from new kicker Joey Slye. Washington benefitted from a pass interference penalty on the undisciplined Buccaneers that set up an 1-yard touchdown run by Antonio Gibson, but the offense will still want to work on getting into the end zone consistently beginning Sunday at Carolina.

STOCK UP

Allen continues to be Washington’s best defensive player. He leads the team with six sacks and is justifying every penny of the he signed on the eve of training camp.

STOCK DOWN

Cornerback William Jackson III took an unnecessary facemask penalty on the final play of the second quarter Sunday, allowing Tampa Bay to get a field goal on an attempt that never should have happened. He did pick off Brady on a ball that tipped off Bucs receiver Jaelon Darden’s hands, but the big-money free agent addition is still working to find consistency in defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio’s system.

INJURED

Beyond Young and the absence of fellow pass rusher Montez Sweat, Washington’s other new injury is to tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, who Rivera called day to day with a right hip injury. Rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi was in uniform against the Buccaneers after getting cleared from an ankle injury but did not play.

KEY NUMBER

1991 — The previous time Washington put together a drive of 19-plus plays as it did Sunday came 30 years ago, on the way to the franchise’s third and most recent Super Bowl title.

Prepare for this weekend in Rivera’s return to Carolina. The Panthers are 2½-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, after 34-10.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
Hogs Haven

Ron Rivera Presser: Chase Young is out for the year with a “leg injury”, reports confirm torn ACL

Ron Rivera spoke to local media this afternoon and said what most people had already assumed, Chase Young is out for the season. He said it was a leg injury, but wouldn’t confirm reports that the team fear it was a torn ACL. Adam Schefter and others confirmed Young’s torn ACL. Rivera confirmed later in the presser that Young will undergo surgery. He also gave an injury update on TE Ricky Seals-Jones, he injured his hip yesterday and will be day-to-day. He also addressed the reports that QB Ryan Fitzpatrick is done for the year. It’s trending that way, but they’re waiting on one more test.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Chase Young’s scary leg injury

Washington Football Team fans were in stunned silence on Sunday as they watched star defensive end Chase Young lay on the ground following a non-contact leg injury. Now, they’re just waiting for news that will confirm their worst fears about his status for the rest of the season. The incident...
NFL
The Spun

The Initial Fear For Chase Young’s Injury Is Devastating

The Washington Football Team feared the worst when star pass-rusher Chase Young went to the ground in pain in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A short while later, the concern for the former No. 2 overall pick only grew. According to a report from...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Acl
Bleacher Report

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Says He's a 'Pain in the Ass' to Refs, 'Always' Complaining

Tom Brady seems to be in good spirits following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. In the latest episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast, Brady joked about his relationship with NFL referees and admitted that he's usually in their ear more than most quarterbacks.
NFL
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Adds To Haul For Fan Who Returned Tom Brady’s 600th TD Ball

The gifts just keep on coming for the fan who returned the ball that Tom Brady used to record his 600th career touchdown pass. Byron Kennedy, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan who received the ball Mike Evans tossed it into the stands Sunday, gave the ball back to the team in exchange for a massive haul that originally included a $1,000 team store gift card, signed memorabilia from Brady and Evans and season tickets for the remainder of 2021 and 2022.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller drops truth bomb on trade from Broncos to Rams

Miller talked to reporters Wednesday about the trade and again talked about how difficult it was to leave the Broncos, admitting it hurt real bad. But then as he made his way to Los Angeles to officially become a Ram, excitement washed over him. When I took off Tuesday morning,...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
FanSided

Odell Beckham Jr. makes absurd claim about Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns acted fast to keep the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama away, but the controversy just won’t leave. See what OBJ is now saying about his release. One of the more bizarre reports regarding the Odell Beckham, Jr. drama with the Cleveland Browns was released this morning by Ben Axelrod, an employee of WKYC3 News in Cleveland, OH.
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Sign Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a wide receiver. No not that one, a former Buccaneer, wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Look for Perriman to start on the practice squad but soon be elevated to the 53-man roster. There’s no official corresponding move by the Buccaneers yet, but this all but...
NFL
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy