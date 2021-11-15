ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan & Edwards Buys RenXTech

By Staff Writer
washingtonexec.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology solutions provider Buchanan & Edwards has finalized its acquisition of RenXTech, a provider of cyber, technical, analytical and operational support to critical missions within the federal and commercial sectors. BE CEO Eric Olson said...

