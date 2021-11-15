Shocking: Alabama High School Football Coach Elbows Player

Recently, members of the Hillcrest community were caught by surprise to learn about the passing of Hillcrest sports fan and student Cameron Prince. Never would I have imagined I'd be saying the words "RIP CP." When I first moved to Tuscaloosa in 2019, the very first school I connected with was Hillcrest high school. I would go to their football games, basketball games, and other sports events. No matter where I went on that campus there was always one constant. A warm, smiling face from a student who I'd come to know as "CP."

