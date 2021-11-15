ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Calling all Writers! COD Writer’s Club Hosted its First Open Mic

By Bee Bishop
codcourier.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s 6:32 p.m. in the Student Life Lounge. There’s a small group of individuals huddled around a stage, chatting with each other. Angel Jones is not among them. He has no idea who these people are or what they do. He only knows why they are here, because he’s here for...

codcourier.org

Comments / 0

Related
yourokmulgee.com

Midge & Millie’s to host Readers and Writers Night

The new downtown bookstore, Midge & Millie’s Booksellers, will host their first community event this Friday, Nov. 12 in conjunction with Fine Dog Press. Readers and Writers Night will feature several authors reading excerpts from their books and also give guests the opportunity to purchase a signed copy of their work. Authors for the event include Woodstok Farley, Cullen Whisenhunt, Paul…
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cannonbeachgazette.com

Writers Read Celebration calls for submissions

The NW Authors Series is sponsoring the fourth annual Writers Read Celebration. The committee is calling local writers to submit their original works. All writers and all ages can participate. This year’s theme is “Recovery?”. A panel of volunteer judges will select 10-12 works to be read by their authors...
CANNON BEACH, OR
ranchosantafereview.com

Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club announces 11th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference keynote speaker

Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club recently announced that author and public speaker Michael Gaulden will be the keynote speaker for the 11th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference. It will be held in person on Saturday, March 19 and online on Sunday, March 20, 2022. This event is the only free writing conference for high school students in the country. Registration will open in January 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ledger.news

Calling All Artists! Dylan Tribute and Open Mic at The Vines — Saturday, November 27

Calling all Dylan musicians and fans! Bring your guitar and harp to the beautiful new venue, The Vines Tasting Room, at 9383 Main Street in Plymouth, from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m., Saturday, November 27. Sip wine while you listen and play tunes from the master. Mark Pennington is hosting and performing a 45 minute multi-media tribute, featuring the early songs, leaving over 2 hours for you to share your talents. To sign up for 3 Dylan songs, so we won't repeat, email: mark@penningtonpublishing.com - There's plenty of material! Sign up soon to reserve your spot.
PLYMOUTH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#The Other Club#Open Mic#First Open#Club Hosted
peoriastandard.com

Writer's Workshop on November 24

Ages 13-18 Are you into creative writing? Join a supportive writing group where you can share tips, ask for critique, and connect with other writers. All experience levels welcome. No matter what your subject matter or goals, these workshops will help you develop your craft and make connections. Writer's Workshop meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month in the Study Room 3. In order to ensure the safety of all participants, we ask that everyone over the age of two, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask to our in-person programming events.
CHILLICOTHE, IL
PWLiving

Virginia Writers Club Announces 2021 “Golden Nib” Award Winners

The Virginia Writers Club (VWC), the premier organization for writers of all genres in the Commonwealth of Virginia, announced 12 of its member writers have been named 2021 Golden Nib writing competition winners. Launched in 2005, the Golden Nib writing competition honors separately adult and teen writers submitting work in fiction, nonfiction and poetry. Entries are judged first at the chapter level, then the state level, by a panel of professional, published writers. First, second and third place finishers receive cash awards and will be published in an anthology. Two winners, Katherine Gotthardt and June Forte, are members of Write by the Rails, the Prince William Chapter of the Virginia Writers Club.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
coppelltx.gov

Coppell Writer's Group

Seeking inspiration and support for your writing practice? Bring your notebook and pen and join our discussions on all things writing! We share tips and tricks from a wide variety of sources and offer optional writing prompts, timed exercises, and chances to share your writing in a friendly, relaxed atmosphere. Facilitated by Amanda Kennedy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
Hampton Times

Creative writers group

A local creative writers group shifted gears during the COVID-19 pandemic and is seeking new members. The Newtown-Yardley Creative Writers Workshop would meet at area libraries or cafes, including Panera or Corner Bakery, but switched to Zoom when everything shut down last year. The group also changed its name to “B.I.D.”
NEWTOWN, PA
delmartimes.net

Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club announces 11th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference keynote speaker

Canyon Crest Academy’s Creative Writing Club recently announced that author and public speaker Michael Gaulden will be the keynote speaker for the 11th Annual CCA Writers’ Conference. It will be held in person on Saturday, March 19 and online on Sunday, March 20, 2022. This event is the only free writing conference for high school students in the country. Registration will open in January 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy