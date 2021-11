Texas A&M boss Jimbo Fisher addressed the media today on the heels of the Aggies' loss to Ole Miss over the weekend. He liked how his team fought back from a double digit deficit but noted that the contest was a lesson for the program in how to finish games. He also discussed what some of the players meant to him including third year defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (expected to go in the 2022 National Football League draft) and what it will be like for them playing their last game at Kyle Field this weekend against Prairie View A&M. The game kicks off at 11:00 am on the SEC+ feed from ESPN.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO