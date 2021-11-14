ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Mechanic Steering Vintage Vehicles Into The Future

CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naeZe_0cxf3Xek00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Electric cars are growing more popular, but some drivers can’t bear to part with their old classics.

Matthew Quitter is helping those people keep their old rides. He’s converting classic cars into electric rides at his London based garage. “We have customers from all over the world,” he says.

Converting gas guzzlers helps the environment. More than a million cars in the UK end up on the scrap heap every year, according to EMR Metal Recycling, one of the world’s biggest recyclers of metal.

“Scrapping cars is not a good thing to do. You know, it’s sort of fairly well-known now that half a cars lifetime CO2 output is during manufacture,” Quitter says.

CBS News correspondent Ian Lee took a ride in Quitter’s electric 1953 Morris Minor.

“You become slightly more aware of how stinky other cars are,” Quitter says.

Guy Willner didn’t have a problem swapping motors in his 1969 Land Rover Series 2A.

“The Land Rover engine was never very exciting to me. What’s exciting is the gear box. The fact that you sound like you’re rattling a toolbox wherever you drive,” Willner says.

The electric touch didn’t disappoint. “It’s brilliant fun, it’s brilliant fun. It’s absolutely hilarious. I mean, it’s a hilarious car,” Willner says.

Converting a car with used parts from crashed electric vehicles can set you back at least $30,000. But for Quitter it’s not just about the money. “Once they get in the car and it’s converted, you get a big easy grin – and that’s it – they’re never going back,” he says.

Leaving gas in the rear view mirror as they drive their converted classics into the 21st century.

Even James Bond is going green. The company Lunaz is converting a limited number of 007’s classic Aston Martin with electric power. The price tag? About a million dollars.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Hyundai and Kia are going big with upcoming electric vehicles

(CNN) — Hyundai and Kia look to be going big with their future electric SUVs. The South Korean automaker siblings both unveiled large electric SUV concept vehicles at the Los Angeles Auto Show on Wednesday that, both companies said, offer a preview of real future models. The Hyundai Seven concept...
CARS
CNN

Fleet operators want Teslas. But not 'full self-driving'

Washington, DC (CNN) — Westport, Connecticut police chief Foti Koskinas would love it if his patrol cars could drive themselves, but his department isn't buying Teslas equipped with "full self-driving." Local governments like Westport and businesses big and small sing the benefits of electric vehicles like Teslas. Westport has saved...
WESTPORT, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Lee
Wired

Cars Are Going Electric. What Happens to the Used Batteries?

Now the automaker was expanding the recall to all 141,000 Bolts sold worldwide since 2017. Fixing them would be a massive operation. Unlike the toaster-oven-sized lead-acid batteries inside most gas-powered vehicles, the lithium-ion battery pack inside the Bolt runs the full wheelbase of the car and weighs 960 pounds. It contains hundreds of battery cells that are delicate and finicky. When taken apart for repairs, they can be dangerous, and incorrect handling can lead to noxious fumes and fires.
CARS
Axios

Vintage cars are chic again

The pandemic has brought a swell of interest in classic, vintage and exotic cars, particularly among people with spare cash and a desire for COVID-safe driving adventures. Why it matters: While electric vehicles are often viewed as the future, combustion engines will be with us for now — and vintage cars can be a good investment vehicle in an era of low interest rates.
CARS
CBS News

London mechanic converts classic cars into electric vehicles

While some drivers are ready to go electric, they still want to hang on to their classic cars. Matthew Quitter is working to change that. He converts classic cars into electric rides at his London-based garage, with customers from all over the world, he says. Converting gas guzzlers helps the...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Classic Cars#Cbsmiami#Emr Metal Recycling#Cbs News#Morris Minor
protocol.com

GM plans to develop chips for future vehicles​

General Motors is getting into the chip business. After months of chip shortages have crippled the world's largest automakers' production, costing the industry hundreds of billions of dollars in lost revenue, GM said that it is partnering with seven chip makers to design the silicon necessary to reduce the number needed and improve their quality.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Recycling
CNBC

Ford's new custom electric pickup truck is a blast from the past

The Ford F-100 Eluminator concept truck features the retro-styling of a 1978 F-100 pickup with electric motors and batteries from the Mustang Mach-E GT. Ford and its partners built the vehicle to showcase its new e-crate motor that's on sale through its aftermarket and performance division. Ford Motor unveiled Tuesday...
CARS
CNET

Every electric car and its range for 2021

One huge factor when buying an electric? How far it will go on a charge, otherwise known as its estimated range rating. It's a critical thing to think about when shopping for an EV. You want to make sure not just any EV, but specific EV, fits your lifestyle. And if you're looking for that information, welcome to the right place.
CARS
Fox News

Russian-made Bremach 4x4 SUV debuts at LA Auto Show for $27K

While other automakers were debuting electric cars at the L.A. Auto Show a new company to the U.S. called Bremach unveiled something a bit more old school. The 2022 Bremach 4x4 SUV is a Russian-made truck the company plans to sell at a starting price of $26,405, making it by far the cheapest vehicle of its kind.
BUSINESS
Concord Monitor

Vintage Views: Wheels of change

Since the time we are born, we are subjected to changes. We are taught by our parents and we continue to evolve. Life is a lifelong classroom and we continue to learn until the day we die. Business is life. We make our livings by earning money to provide for our families. When we invest in business we must succeed or face failure – no food, no shelter and warm clothing to ward off the winter chill. Such is life. If we do not adapt to change, we do not live.
CONCORD, NH
Benzinga

Virtual Vehicle Opens Door to the Future of Fleet, Driver Experiences

In 2020, Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) announced it would embed Platform Science's technology into vehicles at the factory level, a major advancement in the ability of fleets to reduce costs associated with the expensive installation of hardware to manage telematics and fleet- and driver-specific apps. The two companies announced...
CELL PHONES
DRONELIFE

Personal eVTOL Vehicles: AIR CEO Believes in the Flying Cars of the Future

From George Jetson to Prof. Brown in the Back to the Future movies, the dream of owning one’s own flying car has captured the public imagination. However, in recent years, planners envisioning urban air mobility solutions have focused largely on the creation of fleets of air taxis. Challenging this conventional wisdom is the CEO of an Israeli start-up company that has developed an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle, who believes that small personal flying machines will be the wave of the future.
ECONOMY
CNN

CNN

740K+
Followers
114K+
Post
594M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy