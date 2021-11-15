ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Does Copyright Give Companies The Right To Search Your Home And Computer?

By Glyn Moody
Tech Dirt
 4 days ago

One reason why copyright has become so important in the digital age is that it applies to the software that many of us use routinely on our smartphones, tablets and computers. In order to run those programs, you must have a license of some kind (unless the software is in the...

www.techdirt.com

Tech Dirt

FTC To Crack Down On Companies That Make Cancelling Services A Pain In The Ass

Making it annoying to cancel a subscription has long been a proud American pastime. AOL was notorious for making it extremely difficult. Broadband and cable providers routinely make it a pain in the ass to cancel phone, broadband, or cable. And everyone from the Wall Street Journal to SiriusXM enjoy making signing up easy, but cancelling something that requires a phone call and time on hold. In COVID times, with support staffs often short handed, it's a practice that's become more annoying than ever.
BUSINESS
AFP

World weighs laws to rein in mighty algorithms

From the YouTube videos we're recommended to deciding who gets a job, algorithms wield an ever-growing influence over our lives -- and policy-makers worldwide want to rein them in. While China is worried about delivery app algorithms that encourage their drivers to speed, US lawmakers are grappling with social media recommendation systems that have sent some users down dangerous rabbit-holes. "Algorithms can be useful, of course, but many people simply aren't aware of just how much their experience on these platforms is being manipulated," John Thune, one of numerous US senators proposing new social media legislation, wrote in a CNN op-ed. Facebook has faced fierce criticism after a whistleblower revealed that executives knew the site's algorithm systematically promoted inflammatory posts in people's newsfeeds, fuelling division and unrest from India to Ethiopia.
INTERNET
Columbus Telegram

Right to Repair: Apple Will Finally Let You Fix Your Broken iPhone at Home

Shattered your iPhone screen again? Battery on the fritz? Camera lens cracked?. Soon, you may be able to skip the visit to that sketchy strip-mall repair store and fix it yourself… without an unnecessarily high bill. Apple announced Wednesday that it’s launching Self Service Repair, a program starting in 2022...
CELL PHONES
TheConversationAU

Are our phones really designed to slow down over time? Experts look at the evidence

It’s usually around this time of year you hear people complain about their phones slowing down. Apple and Google release new versions of their operating systems (OS) and suddenly there’s a slew of people claiming their old devices have started to lag – conveniently just before Christmas. But do manufacturers really slow down our phones on purpose to nudge us towards shiny new ones, as has been claimed? The answer to this, as usual, is complicated. Let’s take a look at the evidence. The ol’ operating system shuffle Every year, usually around May and June, tech companies announce their new OS updates....
CELL PHONES
Tech Dirt

In Big Shift For Apple, Company Makes It Easier For Users To Repair Phones

We had just got done noting that it didn't seem like Apple had learned a whole lot from the last few years of "right to repair" backlash, making it harder to replace iPhone 13 screens. But not only did the company (partially) backtrack from that decision, they've made another shocking pivot: they're actually making phone parts and documentation more accessible to Apple customers. The move, announced in a company press release, should make it significantly easier for Apple customers to repair their devices at home:
CELL PHONES
pioneerpublishers.com

Understand your computer before opting for Windows 11

About a month into the release of Windows 11, we are seeing some issues arise that need addressing before we recommend upgrading. Therefore, we are advocating a pause before taking the leap. On balance, Windows 11 looks like it will be a great operating system (O/S) – once some of...
COMPUTERS
Inc.com

4 Tips For Selling Your Company To The Right Private Equity Firm

Greice Murphy, an Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) member in Atlanta, founded Advanced Care Partners (ACP) in 2010 to raise the quality of home care nursing services for medically fragile children in the U.S. Southeast. Greice led ACP as its CEO from inception until June 2021. During her leadership, ACP grew at an annual rate of 40 to 50 percent, becoming one of the few U.S. companies to make the Inc. 5000 list six years in a row. In 2018, faced with the challenge of managing continued growth, Greice knew it was time to consider options to scale her business further. Below, she shares how she successfully sold majority ownership of her company to a private equity firm.
BUSINESS
Tech Dirt

Content Moderation Case Study: Electric Truck Company Uses Copyright Claims To Hide Criticism (2020)

Summary: There are many content moderation challenges that companies face, but complications arise when users or companies try to make use of copyright law as a tool to block criticism. In the US, the laws around content that allegedly infringes on a copyright holder’s rights are different than most other types of content, and that creates some interesting challenges in the content moderation space.
INDUSTRY
Android Authority

How to sign out of Gmail on your phone or computer

Can you remember the last time you signed out of your Gmail account? Google asks you to periodically confirm your password for security purposes, but the chances are you haven’t needed to actually sign out in quite a while. But if, for example, you’re using someone else’s device to read...
TECHNOLOGY
komando.com

Tech 101: How to record your computer screen

Sharing your screen can revolutionize video meetings. Whether you’re on Zoom, Google Meet or Skype, there are all sorts of features you can use to enhance your experience. Tap or click here for five pro tips for making the most out of video conferences. Sometimes, though, you and your teammates...
COMPUTERS
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Facebook Launches ‘Shops in Groups,’ Under Armour Taps AWS, Faire Raises $400 Million

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Social commerce Facebook Facebook is introducing new commerce tools designed to improve the shopping experience within its apps, launching Product Recommendations, Shops in Groups and Top Product Mentions, as well as trialing another feature, Live Shopping for creators. The move comes as the social media titan tries to gain traction in the e-commerce experience, already launching a Shops feature in 2020 and extending similar capabilities to Instagram, both of which enable consumers to find personalized recommendations from creators, editors’ curated picks, shoppable videos and new product...
INTERNET
Tech Dirt

Report: US ISPs Aren't Transparent About Prices And Speeds, And Regulators Generally Don't Care

By now we've well established that regional monopolization, limited competition, and the (state and federal) corruption that enables both (aka regulatory capture) are why US broadband is spotty, expensive, and slow. With neither competent regulatory oversight nor meaningful competition to drive improvements, regional dominant broadband providers simply... don't bother. The end result goes beyond high prices to substandard customer service, privacy violations, net neutrality violations, and unnecessary surcharges, usage caps, and fees they often don't clearly disclose.
INTERNET

