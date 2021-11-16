ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The Mark of True Faith

By J.D. Greear
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo what your lips say you believe and what your life demonstrates you believe match up?. You can have all the right theology and still not enter the kingdom of heaven. “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but the one who does the...

Salt Lake Tribune

Latest from Mormon Land: Tithing lawsuit against the church is born again

Special invitation: Join us for a live podcast recording. As of last week, senior religion reporter Peggy Fletcher Stack has covered The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for The Salt Lake Tribune for 30 years. To celebrate, we’re inviting our Patreon supporters to join us for a special “Mormon Land” live Zoom interview at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to hear about her experiences and ask her questions about her work during these three decades.
LAW
Washington Post

Daughter of the late, disgraced evangelical leader Ravi Zacharias leaves father’s ministry to start her own

The CEO of Ravi Zacharias International Ministries is leaving the beleaguered organization, eight months after an independent investigation detailed the abuse and misconduct of the ministry’s late founder. The evangelical magazine Christianity Today reported last week that Sarah Davis, daughter of Zacharias, has resigned from RZIM to start a new...
RELIGION
faithit

3 Common Traits of Youth Who Don’t Leave the Church

“What do we do about our kids?” The group of parents sat together in my office, wiping their eyes. I’m a high school pastor, but for once, they weren’t talking about 16-year-olds drinking and partying. Each had a story to tell about a “good Christian” child, raised in their home and in our church, who had walked away from the faith during the college years. These children had come through our church’s youth program, gone on short-term mission trips, and served in several different ministries during their teenage years. Now they didn’t want anything to do with it anymore. And, somehow, these mothers’ ideas for our church to send college students “care packages” during their freshman year to help them feel connected to the church didn’t strike me as a solution with quite enough depth.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

Bible verse - Romans Rom.9:13-16; quote by Pope Francis

Romans Rom.9:13-16 A little bit of mercy makes the world less cold and more just. Pope Francis (born 1936) is the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State since 2013. Francis is the first pope to be a member of the Society of Jesus, the first from the Americas, the first from the Southern Hemisphere, and the first pope from outside Europe since Gregory III, a Syrian who reigned in the 8th century.
RELIGION
Belief.Net

How Old Was Joseph When Jesus Was Born

Did you know that Google offers over 64.6 million results for the question, “How old was Joseph when Jesus was born?” Unfortunately, there isn’t a clear definitive answer in the Bible; however, scholars have made interesting estimates for Joseph’s age when Jesus was born. There is a lot of speculation...
RELIGION
guideposts.org

For a Fresh Way to Pray, Try the 'I Am' Sayings of Jesus

It’s easy to get stuck in a prayer rut—praying the same things in the same way over and over. God still hears us, but we can experience delight and reward in exploring new prayer paths. For me, one has been praying the “I Am” statements of Jesus. John’s Gospel, the...
RELIGION
The Independent

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel tells QAnon conference to send their enemies ‘back to hell where they belong’

The Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel delivered a bizarre speech to a QAnon conference, repeating word-for-word Mel Gibson’s famous battle cry from Braveheart.Mr Caviezel was speaking at the For God & Country: Patriot Double Down convention held in Las Vegas, where he claimed there was an ongoing religious war between Satan and liberal values.He mimicked the fiery speech given by Mr Gibson’s character William Wallace before a battle with the English in his 1995 film Braveheart, including the famous line “you can take our lives, but you can never take our freedom”.The 53-year-old went on share familiar...
RELIGION
Norman Transcript

Faith: What does God owe me?

What do we do with the belief that God owes us protection and provision?. I am not sure how the expectation originates in the Christian community, but I know that it exists. It usually takes the form of, “Why is God allowing so much difficulty into my life? He said He would not give me more than I can handle. I am at my limit. Where is He?”
RELIGION
Shelbyville News

Baptism in the Holy Spirit

Last week in our discussion of baptism we visited the idea of “rebaptism,” and how some churches require those baptized as infants to be baptized again as adults. This week, we’ll continue by looking at a different kind of “second” baptism. In Acts 19, Paul encounters a group of believers...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

How God’s Kingdom Is Different Than Counterfeit Kingdoms

Exploring God’s miraculous validation of his rule over the nations. When I ordered from a clearance website that offered a deal of “$25 each when you buy three pairs of Ray-Bans,” I should have had some clue that something sinister was afoot. Then, when they took three months to get to my house, and the box looked like it had been dragged through China by a mule, that should have been my second clue.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible?

Q: How can we determine if a pastor is preaching from the Bible and not from another source that may sound good but is not God’s Word? – D.P. A: Through Bible study and prayer, we are given discernment to tell the difference between what is of God and what is not. God’s people are instructed to test the various doctrines that abound, and test them against the standard of the Word of God. This should drive us to daily Bible reading.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus?

Q: My college assignment is to debate a fellow student about the impact of Jesus’ life when he lived on Earth – without using the Bible. She claims that Jesus only impacts those who are weak and need religion. Is it true that the calendar is based on the life of Jesus? – M.T.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

If Jesus is so powerful why doesn’t He just make us believe in Him?

Q: If Jesus is so powerful, and I believe He is, why doesn’t He just make us believe in Him since there are no conditions put on people? – F.S. A: A reading of the Gospels will reveal that Jesus did not impose Himself upon those who felt self-sufficient, righteous, and self-confident. People must come to the point of realizing their need for God’s forgiveness and salvation. Those who feel capable of meeting life head-on and under their own power will never find Him.
RELIGION
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
Greenville Advocate

Deepen your walk with Christ

We want the stories to match. Especially Jesus’ Crucifixion and Resurrection. But when one is different from another, what does it mean? Is the Bible wrong?. This question arises with one of the most easily remembered moments in the Bible. It’s eight days after Easter. Jesus has met with the disciples on Easter Sunday, but Thomas isn’t there. When Thomas hears the news, he famously says, “Unless I…put my finger into the print of the nails…I will not believe.”
RELIGION
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

Surrender yourself to God

People struggle with contentment because we are always looking for explanations for why things happen in our lives. God does not tell us why most things happen, and that can frustrate us. “Therefore submit to God. Resist the devil and he will flee from you.” (James 4:7) Sometimes God does...
RELIGION
outreachmagazine.com

Reaching a World of Fake News and Fake Gospels

Our propensity for fake news reflects our propensity for fake forms of the gospel. This article originally appeared in Lausanne Global Analysis by the Lausanne Movement and is republished here with permission from the Lausanne Movement. A few years ago, Jacob Cherian, dean of faculty at the Centre of Global...
WORLD
Belief.Net

What is the Law of Sacrifice in the Bible?

In the Bible a sacrifice is an offering which presents divinity by way of expiation or propitiation, or as a token acknowledgement or thanksgiving; to immolate on the altar of God, in order to atone for sin, to procure favor, or to express thankfulness. All in all, there is no success without sacrifice. Oftentimes, some people are called to give up more than others; however, in the end, everyone must sacrifice something at some point. Sacrifices are instructive as well as worshipful. They are usually accompanied by prayer, devotion, and dedication.
RELIGION

