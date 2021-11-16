ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Mark And Patricia McCloskey, The Couple Who Made Headlines Last Year After Aiming Guns At Protestors Outside Their Home, Show Up To Kenosha Courthouse

By Connor Surmonte
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark and Patricia McCloskey, the couple who made national headlines after aiming their guns at protestors passing by their St. Louis home last year, showed up outside the Kenosha courthouse where closing arguments are being made in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Article continues below advertisement. According to Fox News,...

Comments / 52

Andrew Scott
2d ago

he did not bring the gun with him from out of state. bi video shows it as self-defense. so did the prosecution witness. get over your lies already

Reply(18)
26
Narux
2d ago

democrats. guns at domestic terrorist who broke down a gate and illegally entered private property. fixed your headline

Reply
16
Christopher Kent
2d ago

"...killing two people and injuring a third with a gun he brought in from out of state."... this was proven false. In court, the gun never crossed state lines. It was purchased and always remained there. Catch up and report correctly.

Reply(13)
6
 

